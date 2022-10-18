 Skip to content

STARR RINGER update for 18 October 2022

New UI and a few other things

V0.0.6 - Patch notes

New UI and weapons updates and a few other changes.
Miniboss progress update.

The first miniboss is coming along well. movement systems are working, while hit checks are giving me a little bit of a hard time. But I'll figure it out soon enough. Hopefully the next update will see the new boss in the game. I'm very excited for you all to experience this boss!

Changes:

  • Ship Stats added to UI
  • Score moved from top of screen to below Ship Stats
  • Weapons no longer drop to base level when picking up a new weapon type.
  • Hit detection systems have been updated
  • Weapons "Homing" and "Cosmic Ray" now deal more damage.
  • The session duration is now displayd on the score upload screen and no longer displays as 0 seconds.
  • Stand in player explosion effect when player dies. This will be updated with a full effect later.

In Progress:

  • Trilo Baro encounter (Miniboss)

