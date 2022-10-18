Halloween 2022 Events! (0.16.2.0)

HALLOWEEN 2022 EVENTS ARE HERE!

Halloween Plaza 2022

The plaza is decked out for another spooky Halloween event!

Enjoy the haunted festivities by collecting remains, finding pumpkins, and unlocking various Halloween exclusive items. Be sure to check out the Ghoulcery, because it is back again with new items for you to spend your Ghoul Coins on. And, if you search the coast line, you’ll see that a maze has once again surfaced to be explored!

New Additions!

The unknown can be one of the scariest concepts in existence, so we’ve once again added several new additions to the Halloween Plaza for you to explore this Halloween!

Halloween Achievements, EXP & Milestones are back

Last year we added various Halloween-exclusive achievements, EXP, and milestones, and they're back again this year. Participate in quests and scavenger hunts throughout the plaza to earn them, and be sure to check them out in your collection book, too! You can earn Halloween EXP for participating in Halloween events such as Halloween minigames, collecting candy or remains, completing Halloween achievements, and completing Halloween quests!

As you increase your Halloween EXP, you can unlock Halloween milestones such as throwable blood wine and a drivable Minecart!

Return of the Ghoul Coins

While playing games in Tower Unite during this year's Halloween event, you'll earn exclusive Ghoul Coins. These coins can be redeemed in the Plaza for Halloween items. You can earn them by playing Plaza minigames or Game Worlds, as well as in the Arcade and through Fishing!

Halloween Minigames

The Plaza minigames have not been left out of the Halloween fun. Participate in the Ghost Hunting and Pumpkin Smash minigames on the Event platform, and you will uncover a lot of pumpkins along the way!

Changes

Autumn 2022 Plaza Update

Added new items to the Ghoulcery store: Black Cat Pet, Werewolf Pet, Sacrificial Stone, Skelethrone, Scarecrow, Mindreader, Plague Doctor Mask, Crypt Tomb, Casket, Bull Skull, Machete, Hatchet, Potion Pet, Iron Maiden, Wrist Shackle

Added new items to the Halloween characters: Paper Jack o'lantern, Paper Lantern Vampire, Paper Lantern Werewolf

Added new items to Sweet Suites: Basic Curtains, Parting Curtains, Bowl

Added new items to Rob's Imports: Fruit Crate, Dirty Mattress, Saloon Bar Backing, Saloon Bar Counter, Saloon Swing Doors, Wagon Wheel, Covered Wagon, Wind Tower, Water Tower, Ragged Planks

Added new items to Celebrations: Paper Lantern Catsack, Paper Lantern Pumpkin

Added new items to Tower Threads clothing store: Bicycle Helmet

Added new items to Franky's: Squeeze Bottle, Ketchup Bottle, Hot Sauce Bottle

Added new items to Fresh: Lemon, Lime

Added new items to Central Circuit: Media Remote Control (turn on/off media players from a distance)

Added new items to Seasons nature store: Hay Bale, Pumpkin

Added new items to The Stray: Potion Bottle

Added new items to the D.I.Y. store: Saloon Swing Doors

Throwable Cleaver and Knife now have view models. Throwable Cleaver is now very accurate when throwing

Increased golf ball firing speed of Golf Club milestone item and reduced screen shake

Improved Dissector milestone to actually slice through players slowly

Condo: Added a directional arrow to the Placeable Spotlight in editing mode

Condo: Haunted TV no longer shows prompt or lets you use it if there are no canvases set on it

Condo: You can now toggle off visibility of teleporter items

Condo: You can now interact with the wall a media Projector is projecting on to access media controls and toggle the Projector on/off

Condo: Enhanced media player controls on the HUD. You can now see what you are currently watching and stop the media without having to drag your butt back to the media player and stopping it manually

Added new Media Remote Control weapon that allows you to toggle media players from a distance

Condo: Added clean variants of Victorian Chair, Victorian Couch, and Victorian Couch Chair

Condo: Improved Pumpkin Cluster/Tower items materials

Hotbar clean up: Moved Barcode Scanner to the tools hotbar category. Moved Golf Ball morph into Toy and RC hotbar categories. Moved Ball Race Orb into the Vehicle hotbar category. Moved Infected morph into the the Weapon hotbar category

Bug Fixes

Virus: Fixed ragdoll camera clipping issues (mostly when gibbed)

Virus: Fixed gibbing torsos spawning 2 torsos

Virus - Corrosion: Players can no longer climb over the pile of canisters and get stuck

Virus - Corrosion: Players can no longer get over the railings into the out-of-bounds pits

Virus - Corrosion: Fixed a bad UV map on one of the pipe models used in Corrosion and the plaza's appearance store

Virus - Subway: Fixed one of the hidden items being inaccessible after an area was blocked off

Accelerate - Sunrise Isles: Fixed the missing material on the fences (this was supposed to be in the last update but a commit was missed)

Condo: Fixed Canvas Decal not networking inner scales properly

Condo: Fixed Coffin and Gravestone Sign text affecting other colorable parts

Condo: Fixed Canvas Hanging Sign not being colorable

Condo: Fixed Teleporter copy/paste not copying teleporter rotation

Condo: Fixed Hula Doll not copying color properly

Condo: Fixed Haunted Piano having stretched material effects

Condo: Improved performance of media players overall. Improved performance when you are not looking at the screens by taking into account if the media player is in your view (and then not rendering frames). Improved performance of dynamic media lights

Condo: Fixed materials on Victorian Fence

Condo: Fixed Gravestone Sign font size not always loading properly on condo load

Fixed Dissector milestone blades not angling properly after bouncing off a surface, and not fading out properly when it's about to be removed

Optimizations

Reduced draw-call count in Arcade

Reduced draw-call count in Casino

Reduced draw-call count in plaza: celebrations store exterior, smoothie store exterior, monorail station platform, and misc. others

Reduced draw-call count in various condo items

Reduced draw-call count in Virus: Corrosion

Virus: Optimized game tick to help with servers that have more than 10 players at a time

Optimized movables in arcade: rotating flying saucer, rotating dizzy sign, rotating salmon says sign, moving sunlight roller sign, avalanche catsack targets

Optimized movables in plaza: rotating gears on dark ride building, rotating flying saucer on top of arcade building

Optimized startup speed a bit by handling loading references a little better

Condo: Optimized colorable items

Optimized materials/draw calls for: Bedside Table, Book, Bookcase, Bookshelf Rings, Bubble Chair, Cafe Chair, Casino Stool, Cheap Wood Table, Chrome Trashbin, Classic Computer Desk, Coffee Table, Computer Desk, Corduroy Couch Corner, Corduroy Couch Left End, Corduroy Couch Right End, Corduroy Couch Straight, Dining Table, Modern Couch, Modern Entertainment Cabinet, Modern Reception Desk, Office Shelf, Office Table, Tall Modern Lamp, Tall Round Table, TV Stand, Victorian Table, Waiting Room Chair, Wood Bookshelf, Wood Coffee Table, Wood Dresser, Wood Panel Bench, Wood Stool

