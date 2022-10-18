Bug fix & feature additions!

Fixed saving of scores & unlocked rounds

It seems quite a few installations were falling foul to Windows protection preventing update of the file that saves everything. This also affected the games ability to submit scores to the high score table (I wondered why it was so quiet!). This should now be fixed. Sadly if you were one of the lucky ones that was unaffected by this (like me!), you'll have to start your game over again, sorry!

Exit option added to Mode Select

Does exactly what it says on the tin, lets you exit the game from Mode Select.

Volume Control!

Pressing + or - on the keyboard, or R/L on the controller will pop up a handy volume slider on the main menus and within rounds.