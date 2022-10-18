[Contest] Cut the Pumpkin Jack

Jack-o'-lantern is one the most recognizable symbols of Halloween. Today we invite you to take part in our competition to define the best Jack-o'-lantern of the Wasteland!
The rules are simple:
- Download the blueprint Pumpkin Base (author — kaiipsar) from the exhibition
- Rebuild it so that it would make a grimace — it can be funny or frightening (or maybe both of these qualities would be combined)
- Upload the blueprint to the exhibition with a name that begins with the PMPE tag
- Upload the blueprint before 23.10.2022, 20:59 GMT
The winners will not be disappointed, because our prizes include:
- 1 “Catalina (Deluxe edition)” pack
- 3 “Catalina” packs
- 6 “Catalina (Lite edition)” packs
Good luck!
