Crossout update for 18 October 2022

[Contest] Cut the Pumpkin Jack

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Jack-o'-lantern is one the most recognizable symbols of Halloween. Today we invite you to take part in our competition to define the best Jack-o'-lantern of the Wasteland!

The rules are simple:

  • Download the blueprint Pumpkin Base (author — kaiipsar) from the exhibition
  • Rebuild it so that it would make a grimace — it can be funny or frightening (or maybe both of these qualities would be combined)
  • Upload the blueprint to the exhibition with a name that begins with the PMPE tag
  • Upload the blueprint before 23.10.2022, 20:59 GMT

The winners will not be disappointed, because our prizes include:

  • 1 “Catalina (Deluxe edition)” pack
  • 3 “Catalina” packs
  • 6 “Catalina (Lite edition)” packs

Good luck!

Changed depots in staging branch

