My Garage update for 19 October 2022

UPDATE 19/10

19 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Timing chain is now removable without removing camshaft (head cover, timing chain cover or oil pan needs to be off - depends on engine)
Added 5 save slots for barn
Bike body panels now can rust (I guess this change will mess up paintjob in some cases)

