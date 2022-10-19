Timing chain is now removable without removing camshaft (head cover, timing chain cover or oil pan needs to be off - depends on engine)
Added 5 save slots for barn
Bike body panels now can rust (I guess this change will mess up paintjob in some cases)
My Garage update for 19 October 2022
UPDATE 19/10
