Shovel Knight Dig update for 19 October 2022

Shovel Knight Dig update version 1.1.3

View all patches · Build 9744408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This updates your build to version 1.1.3. You can view your current version by selecting _Options _from the Title Screen and viewing the versioning information at the bottom of the screen.

You can also view the full history of all updates at our website http://yachtclubgames.com/digupdates.

A new update that includes a host of fixes for some of the most commonly reported and critical issues. Also includes a few balance tweaks that help improve the overall balance. Please see the details below for more information:

General Fixes

Items

  • With the Burrow Horns equipped and invincible after taking damage, it was possible to overlap with Drill Knight’s sprite and deal significant damage.
  • Inverse Repeller - will now pull gems towards you when they are embedded in Conveyor Dirt.
  • Drill Block - Boneclang doesn't take damage and is pushed into the wall.
  • Music would not resume after using the Fenix Feather.
  • Fenix Feather would cause the screen to darken permanently until the stage was reloaded.
  • With the Ballistic Armor equipped, Shovel Knight could zoom to the end of a Mushdoom quickly in specific scenarios.
  • Pandemonium Plate now chooses from all armors, not just unlocked ones.
  • You can now break out of being frozen when using Morphlance without needing to get hit again.
  • Instances where Relics could be stuck in ball form if landing on a moving platform in a specific way.
  • Various ambush rooms when using Shadow Cast relic.
  • A duplicate Blueprint in Hive appeared immediately after collecting one.

Feats

  • The feat 'Dirt Poor' wasn’t triggering correctly under certain conditions
  • The feat 'True Shovelry' was obtainable from Whisker.
  • The feat 'Order Of Hoarders' can no longer unlock in the Main Menu.
  • The feat 'Weeding' would re-lock after collecting the Throwing Trowel
  • The feat 'Penny Pincher' was incorrectly unlocked under certain conditions.
  • The feat 'Hurry Up' used profile time and not game-session time.

Other

  • General fixes with Ratsploders and bombs when interacting with collision.
  • Master Argus’s shop sometimes had blank options upon the very first load of the menu.
  • Instances where duplicate or similar stage signs would appear as level options.
  • On rare occasions, players could experience infinitely loading wells with no stage generated.
  • Instances where the background tiles would shift or glitch.
  • Shovel Knight can no longer die by bombs falling onto him during a dream sequence.
  • Removing bombs in areas that were causing frustration.
  • The bomb door did not appear during Enchantress’s unlock path.
  • Bubble-spawning has been removed from Capsule rooms to avoid Shovel Knight dying in a safe area.
  • Some rooms in Secret Fountain were not providing rewards when they should have.
  • Issue in a Secret Fountain side room where a crab would not attack that prevented the player from completing the room puzzle.
  • Autoscaling health didn’t work when using the Rebuy Loadout option.
  • The title-screen camera moved erratically when petting Altius, exiting to the title screen, and opening a new save file.
  • Can no longer unlock a Master Argus challenge in the tutorial.
  • Shield health was not being restored after taking damage from a dream sequence.
  • Shield-break effect wasn’t visible when the player had 2 or more rows of health.
  • Altius can no longer appear twice in the same stage.
  • Hard and normal Side Drill behaviors were inadvertently reversed.

Soft-Lock Fixes

  • Player was able to toss their Boomerang shovel and lose it while falling into a well, causing them to soft lock when reaching the next room.
  • Scrap Knight would soft lock when using the Gusteo Wand or the Comet Collar.
  • A bug where it was possible to defeat Spore Knight twice, which caused a soft lock.
  • Using the Fenix Feather during some bosses would cause a soft lock.
  • When using Comet Collar or Gusteo Wand on enemies/bosses, it inadvertently resulted in them being pushed through walls and becoming inaccessible.
  • Several potential soft locks in secret rooms.

Improvements

  • Special food now appears in your gear menu.
  • War Horn - Tweaked cooldown and overall damage balance.
  • Fire Blorb hitbox has been reduced by 1 pixel per side.
  • Familiars will no longer kill Drill Knight when Shovel Knight is holding the Omega Driver.
  • Feat - 60-second standoff with the Omega Saw no longer requires the player to have escaped the Omega Saw, provided 60 seconds have passed while the Omega Saw is onscreen.
  • Updated many chunks in Mushroom Mines to improve gameplay.
  • Many Shadow Cast relic improvements in a variety of rooms.
  • It’s now possible to cancel Daily/Weekly Leaderboard flags if you accidentally activate one.
  • Added a warning for Shovel Master move when a move is being replaced.
  • Animation improvements for high-FPS monitors.
  • Adjusted sorting priority on moving platforms so they no longer clip incorrectly with background art.

Balance

  • While wearing the Ballistic Armor, Shovel Knight will now be pushed back when you hit someone in ball form.
  • Final Guard now offers you only 3 items, reduces the number of gems saved, and the damage taken has been reduced by a slight bit.
  • Master Argus now only offers 2 items.
  • When using Whisker to warp, max health is now set to 6 when skipping to a stage.
  • Adjusted the chances of items appearing in Gastronomole’s shop to prevent duplicate items from appearing.
  • Millbug enemy was made easier by reducing the spinning time by 1 second.
  • Reduced the number of Gems that Drill Soldiers could drop.
  • Lava well has a rarer chance of generating in Smeltworks.
  • Overall HPaccumulation balance adjustments.
  • Side Drills now only deal 1 damage.
  • Drill Knight Castle - Conveyor Dirt was moving too fast; it now moves at the intended speed.
  • Shovel Knight will not unlock levels if the run was started via Whisker.

