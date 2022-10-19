Shovel Knight Dig update version 1.1.3

This updates your build to version 1.1.3. You can view your current version by selecting _Options _from the Title Screen and viewing the versioning information at the bottom of the screen.

You can also view the full history of all updates at our website http://yachtclubgames.com/digupdates.

A new update that includes a host of fixes for some of the most commonly reported and critical issues. Also includes a few balance tweaks that help improve the overall balance. Please see the details below for more information:

General Fixes

Items

With the Burrow Horns equipped and invincible after taking damage, it was possible to overlap with Drill Knight’s sprite and deal significant damage.

Inverse Repeller - will now pull gems towards you when they are embedded in Conveyor Dirt.

Drill Block - Boneclang doesn't take damage and is pushed into the wall.

Music would not resume after using the Fenix Feather.

Fenix Feather would cause the screen to darken permanently until the stage was reloaded.

With the Ballistic Armor equipped, Shovel Knight could zoom to the end of a Mushdoom quickly in specific scenarios.

Pandemonium Plate now chooses from all armors, not just unlocked ones.

You can now break out of being frozen when using Morphlance without needing to get hit again.

Instances where Relics could be stuck in ball form if landing on a moving platform in a specific way.

Various ambush rooms when using Shadow Cast relic.

A duplicate Blueprint in Hive appeared immediately after collecting one.

Feats

The feat 'Dirt Poor' wasn’t triggering correctly under certain conditions

The feat 'True Shovelry' was obtainable from Whisker.

The feat 'Order Of Hoarders' can no longer unlock in the Main Menu.

The feat 'Weeding' would re-lock after collecting the Throwing Trowel

The feat 'Penny Pincher' was incorrectly unlocked under certain conditions.

The feat 'Hurry Up' used profile time and not game-session time.

Other

General fixes with Ratsploders and bombs when interacting with collision.

Master Argus’s shop sometimes had blank options upon the very first load of the menu.

Instances where duplicate or similar stage signs would appear as level options.

On rare occasions, players could experience infinitely loading wells with no stage generated.

Instances where the background tiles would shift or glitch.

Shovel Knight can no longer die by bombs falling onto him during a dream sequence.

Removing bombs in areas that were causing frustration.

The bomb door did not appear during Enchantress’s unlock path.

Bubble-spawning has been removed from Capsule rooms to avoid Shovel Knight dying in a safe area.

Some rooms in Secret Fountain were not providing rewards when they should have.

Issue in a Secret Fountain side room where a crab would not attack that prevented the player from completing the room puzzle.

Autoscaling health didn’t work when using the Rebuy Loadout option.

The title-screen camera moved erratically when petting Altius, exiting to the title screen, and opening a new save file.

Can no longer unlock a Master Argus challenge in the tutorial.

Shield health was not being restored after taking damage from a dream sequence.

Shield-break effect wasn’t visible when the player had 2 or more rows of health.

Altius can no longer appear twice in the same stage.

Hard and normal Side Drill behaviors were inadvertently reversed.

Soft-Lock Fixes

Player was able to toss their Boomerang shovel and lose it while falling into a well, causing them to soft lock when reaching the next room.

Scrap Knight would soft lock when using the Gusteo Wand or the Comet Collar.

A bug where it was possible to defeat Spore Knight twice, which caused a soft lock.

Using the Fenix Feather during some bosses would cause a soft lock.

When using Comet Collar or Gusteo Wand on enemies/bosses, it inadvertently resulted in them being pushed through walls and becoming inaccessible.

Several potential soft locks in secret rooms.

Improvements

Special food now appears in your gear menu.

War Horn - Tweaked cooldown and overall damage balance.

Fire Blorb hitbox has been reduced by 1 pixel per side.

Familiars will no longer kill Drill Knight when Shovel Knight is holding the Omega Driver.

Feat - 60-second standoff with the Omega Saw no longer requires the player to have escaped the Omega Saw, provided 60 seconds have passed while the Omega Saw is onscreen.

Updated many chunks in Mushroom Mines to improve gameplay.

Many Shadow Cast relic improvements in a variety of rooms.

It’s now possible to cancel Daily/Weekly Leaderboard flags if you accidentally activate one.

Added a warning for Shovel Master move when a move is being replaced.

Animation improvements for high-FPS monitors.

Adjusted sorting priority on moving platforms so they no longer clip incorrectly with background art.

Balance