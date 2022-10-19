Shovel Knight Dig update version 1.1.3

This updates your build to version 1.1.3. You can view your current version by selecting _Options _from the Title Screen and viewing the versioning information at the bottom of the screen.
You can also view the full history of all updates at our website http://yachtclubgames.com/digupdates.
A new update that includes a host of fixes for some of the most commonly reported and critical issues. Also includes a few balance tweaks that help improve the overall balance. Please see the details below for more information:
General Fixes
Items
- With the Burrow Horns equipped and invincible after taking damage, it was possible to overlap with Drill Knight’s sprite and deal significant damage.
- Inverse Repeller - will now pull gems towards you when they are embedded in Conveyor Dirt.
- Drill Block - Boneclang doesn't take damage and is pushed into the wall.
- Music would not resume after using the Fenix Feather.
- Fenix Feather would cause the screen to darken permanently until the stage was reloaded.
- With the Ballistic Armor equipped, Shovel Knight could zoom to the end of a Mushdoom quickly in specific scenarios.
- Pandemonium Plate now chooses from all armors, not just unlocked ones.
- You can now break out of being frozen when using Morphlance without needing to get hit again.
- Instances where Relics could be stuck in ball form if landing on a moving platform in a specific way.
- Various ambush rooms when using Shadow Cast relic.
- A duplicate Blueprint in Hive appeared immediately after collecting one.
Feats
- The feat 'Dirt Poor' wasn’t triggering correctly under certain conditions
- The feat 'True Shovelry' was obtainable from Whisker.
- The feat 'Order Of Hoarders' can no longer unlock in the Main Menu.
- The feat 'Weeding' would re-lock after collecting the Throwing Trowel
- The feat 'Penny Pincher' was incorrectly unlocked under certain conditions.
- The feat 'Hurry Up' used profile time and not game-session time.
Other
- General fixes with Ratsploders and bombs when interacting with collision.
- Master Argus’s shop sometimes had blank options upon the very first load of the menu.
- Instances where duplicate or similar stage signs would appear as level options.
- On rare occasions, players could experience infinitely loading wells with no stage generated.
- Instances where the background tiles would shift or glitch.
- Shovel Knight can no longer die by bombs falling onto him during a dream sequence.
- Removing bombs in areas that were causing frustration.
- The bomb door did not appear during Enchantress’s unlock path.
- Bubble-spawning has been removed from Capsule rooms to avoid Shovel Knight dying in a safe area.
- Some rooms in Secret Fountain were not providing rewards when they should have.
- Issue in a Secret Fountain side room where a crab would not attack that prevented the player from completing the room puzzle.
- Autoscaling health didn’t work when using the Rebuy Loadout option.
- The title-screen camera moved erratically when petting Altius, exiting to the title screen, and opening a new save file.
- Can no longer unlock a Master Argus challenge in the tutorial.
- Shield health was not being restored after taking damage from a dream sequence.
- Shield-break effect wasn’t visible when the player had 2 or more rows of health.
- Altius can no longer appear twice in the same stage.
- Hard and normal Side Drill behaviors were inadvertently reversed.
Soft-Lock Fixes
- Player was able to toss their Boomerang shovel and lose it while falling into a well, causing them to soft lock when reaching the next room.
- Scrap Knight would soft lock when using the Gusteo Wand or the Comet Collar.
- A bug where it was possible to defeat Spore Knight twice, which caused a soft lock.
- Using the Fenix Feather during some bosses would cause a soft lock.
- When using Comet Collar or Gusteo Wand on enemies/bosses, it inadvertently resulted in them being pushed through walls and becoming inaccessible.
- Several potential soft locks in secret rooms.
Improvements
- Special food now appears in your gear menu.
- War Horn - Tweaked cooldown and overall damage balance.
- Fire Blorb hitbox has been reduced by 1 pixel per side.
- Familiars will no longer kill Drill Knight when Shovel Knight is holding the Omega Driver.
- Feat - 60-second standoff with the Omega Saw no longer requires the player to have escaped the Omega Saw, provided 60 seconds have passed while the Omega Saw is onscreen.
- Updated many chunks in Mushroom Mines to improve gameplay.
- Many Shadow Cast relic improvements in a variety of rooms.
- It’s now possible to cancel Daily/Weekly Leaderboard flags if you accidentally activate one.
- Added a warning for Shovel Master move when a move is being replaced.
- Animation improvements for high-FPS monitors.
- Adjusted sorting priority on moving platforms so they no longer clip incorrectly with background art.
Balance
- While wearing the Ballistic Armor, Shovel Knight will now be pushed back when you hit someone in ball form.
- Final Guard now offers you only 3 items, reduces the number of gems saved, and the damage taken has been reduced by a slight bit.
- Master Argus now only offers 2 items.
- When using Whisker to warp, max health is now set to 6 when skipping to a stage.
- Adjusted the chances of items appearing in Gastronomole’s shop to prevent duplicate items from appearing.
- Millbug enemy was made easier by reducing the spinning time by 1 second.
- Reduced the number of Gems that Drill Soldiers could drop.
- Lava well has a rarer chance of generating in Smeltworks.
- Overall HPaccumulation balance adjustments.
- Side Drills now only deal 1 damage.
- Drill Knight Castle - Conveyor Dirt was moving too fast; it now moves at the intended speed.
- Shovel Knight will not unlock levels if the run was started via Whisker.
