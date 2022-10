Share · View all patches · Build 9744173 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 11:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Greetings everyone,

We deployed another round of fixes aimed at resolving the issues identified following our most recent major release.

As always, we really appreciate your understanding and cooperation and welcome your feedback.

The complete changelog for the hotfix can be found here:

https://beamng.com/game/news/patch/beamng-drive-v0-26-2/