Fight or Flight - 0.40.9 - Hotfix

Small patch to fix some bugs i have found over the last few weeks :)

Level; Rework to some of the factory area

Level; Improvements to texturing in various area's along with optimization

Air Drop; Fixed bug where the airdrop vehicle would sometimes spawn in incorrect location on clients

Warm-up; Fixed bug with warm-up pawn not getting destroyed correctly at end of warm up

Vehicles; Increased Max Rpm of all vehicles, increased "weight" of buggy

UI; Fixed bug that let you change the minimum players required, then switch back to offline mode causing it to bug out

UI; Fixed bug that was causing game to sometimes report as "offline" when it was not, also improved this function and the one that gets your player name to work on all platforms not just Steam, also added fail-safes encase of Steam network congestion

Misc; Optimizations of textures and all AI functions

Cheers!

Enjoy the game!