Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been updated to Ver 1.2.3!

(Updated October 18, 2022)

● Ver. 1.2.3 （Steam version）

Adjustments

・ Keyboard prompts are now displayed when playing on a keyboard.

The following bug fixes have been implemented:

Bug Fixes

・ Fixed an issue in special mission 8 where shutters can sometimes be bypassed with Issen Dash, rendering the player unable to progress.

・ Fixed an issue when playing on keyboard where the config menu will get stuck after selecting an option, rendering the player unable to progress.

・ Fixed an issue where multiple actions can be assigned to a single key in keyboard mode.

・ Fixed an issue with the description for passive Image Pulse "The Slothful Conjurer" MERAK when playing in French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

・ Fixed an issue where some English is displayed when playing in French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

The following are known issues that we are working to address in future updates:

Known Issues

・ We are currently investigating momentary stuttering that occurs on some PC configurations.

The following are issues the team has been unable to replicate, and thus are on hold for now:

On-hold Issues

・ Issues with using the Arc Chain when rebinding keyboard keys.