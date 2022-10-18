Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.18.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9744067 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on October 18, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

10/18 23:00 - 10/19 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

Max Special Buff Ranked Mode New Intensive Character Update; Max Halloween Special Daily Mision Reward Change Halloween Court Update On 3vs3 Mode Week 1 Best Zombie Hunter Reward Distribution

Bug Fix:

Cannot Enter Zombie Mode With 'System Error' Message

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding