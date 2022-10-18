 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 18 October 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.18.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9744067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on October 18, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
10/18 23:00 - 10/19 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

  1. Max Special Buff Ranked Mode
  2. New Intensive Character Update; Max
  3. Halloween Special Daily Mision Reward Change
  4. Halloween Court Update On 3vs3 Mode
  5. Week 1 Best Zombie Hunter Reward Distribution

Bug Fix:

  1. Cannot Enter Zombie Mode With 'System Error' Message

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 9744067
3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link