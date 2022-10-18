Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.18.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on October 18, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
10/18 23:00 - 10/19 02:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
- Max Special Buff Ranked Mode
- New Intensive Character Update; Max
- Halloween Special Daily Mision Reward Change
- Halloween Court Update On 3vs3 Mode
- Week 1 Best Zombie Hunter Reward Distribution
Bug Fix:
- Cannot Enter Zombie Mode With 'System Error' Message
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
