EA 0.2 - Boss Update

The first bosses are available! For the moment, there are 4 new bosses. We are planning to add about 10 more during the early access.

New Boss : The Dwarf - Run fast but get tired just as fast... And rests quickly too...

New Boss : The Rusher - Go straight ahead without looking

New Boss : The Sunmancer - Sends three circles of projectiles at different speeds

New Boss : The Aquamancer - Sends projectiles in the form of a vortex

New Item : Tonantzin's Will - Summons spikes of earth in the direction of where you are aiming. Upgradable.

New Item : Fracture - Every 6 seconds, you house summons spikes of earth in a random direction. Upgradable.

New Item : Celestial Ring - Create a magic ring around the player that grows and shrinks and does elemental damage to enemies crossing it. Upgradable.

New Item : Magic Barrier - Creates a magic shield around the player, protecting him for one hit before cooling down for 1 minute. Remove Athena's Shield from selection. Upgradable.

New Item : Apollo Feather - Sends feathers in the direction you are aiming. They stick in the ground and come back to the player. Upgradable.

New Item : Kriss' Bow - You shoot arrows. Upgrades will allow you to shoot different types of arrows. Upgradable.

New Item : Blood Driker - Pigeons have a 0.01% chance of dropping a life point on their deaths.

New Item : Hollow - Grants 3 containers of empty hearts.

Rework Item : Rocket Launcher - Every 6 shots, fires a self-guided missile that explodes. Upgradable.

Rework Item : Caishen's Fan - Every 8 shots, fires a fan of 5 bullets around the player. Upgradable.

Rework Item : Mjolnir - New update 4 : Projectiles have a 10% chance to send a lightning bolt that scales on elemental damage.

New Starter : Tonantzin - Start with Tonantzin's Will but your bullet distance is reduced. Finish a run to unlock Tonantzin's Will - Upgrade 5 for all characters.

New Starter : Doppleganger - Starts without a weapon but with the Doppleganger item. The shots from the house weapon count as your shots. Finish a run to unlock Doppleganger for all characters.

Change in the way loot is distributed :

Now it is not possible to get a potion if you are not full life.

It is no longer possible to get "repeatable" cards if there are still unrepeatable items in the item pool.

Curse 2 is more difficult, base life of pigeons is increased.

Dust gain per kill at the end of the level is increased from 1 to 2.5

Performance optimization

Dyonisos Grape multiplicator nerf from 15 to 8