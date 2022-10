Share · View all patches · Build 9743795 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 07:39:08 UTC by Wendy

[ADDED] Ability to toggle aim with a different key

[CHANGED] Locations of spectator objects on all the maps

[CHANGED] Refactored various User Widgets

[FIXED] Defect where an error message was not displayed if unable to create an arena

[FIXED] Defect where creating an arena did not give you a visual indication