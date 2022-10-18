Patch 1.06 Full Update Notes:

Added player portraits. These are icons that will be displayed next to your name in games. You craft them out of pieces in the collection screen from Portrait Frames at the shop.

Added 2 new pieces: Spiked Wall and Dark Tower

Added 'save login information' checkbox so you can instantly login with your saved account if desired.

Added the ability for board edit mode to specify what the starting turn number is, and whether castling and white capturing on turn 1 is allowed

Added icons to the main menu buttons in the game

Added a new fancy animation for creating and destroying pieces in the craft menu

Added a new fancy animation for opening boxes of pieces

Added a logout button in the game

Added the chance for ai challenges to specify a higher starting turn number than 1

Added more notes to the rules changes panel below the turn clocks to inform players when games start if domain, castling, or other rules have changed for a position

Added a fadeout effect to tokens that cannot be used and no longer affect the game while in a match (such as elitism)

Fixed a bug where the player would recieve a random army instead of the position's army in ai skirmish if an army wasn't selected

Fixed a bug where sometimes the daily challenge would claim you'd already completed it today incorrectly

Fixed a bug in board edit mode where selecting a piece from the unit deploy panel would make the base unit go to the wrong display layer

Fixed a bug where sometimes in crafting mode the currency display would disappear

Fixed a bug with the armor block animation that made it slightly choppy

Changed the format for the collection, main menu, play game menu, and ingame scene to be more visually appealing and easy to navigate

Changed the cost of Bullet Time, Dwarf, Vizier, Druid (-1 favor).

Changed Raider to have 1 more move square (from start location).

Changed the reward for matches based on moves played by increasing gold and experience by 10%

Changed all input text fields and the piece information card to use the serif font instead of arial

Changed the tutorial questline to about 75% more gold

Changed board edit mode's unit panel to be lighter when placing black pieces and darker when placing light pieces for visibility

Changed the buttons in the Play game/ Board edit screen to all be in the upper left assembled neater

Changed the chessboard and pieces in the Play game/ Board edit screen to be 10% larger

Changed the square coordinates labels to be hidden by default, and appear when mousing over the moves performed list or unit deploy panel

Changed the daily challenge generator to usually create positions with a higher amount of favor than before

Changed the price of 'unlock all pieces' to $70 USD

Changed pieces in the store boxes to have a glow behind them of their rarity, and no longer drag around when clicked

