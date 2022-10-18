Patch Notes 10 | 18 | 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9743434 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 06:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes Optimization and Bugs

Fixed a bug about the Dashspeed attribute of the character Bravo Gear, as well as a text description

error in the character's Gas Defense stats

Fixed a bug about the Clan Buttons becoming unresponsive when in the Clan Tab

Cash Shop Update

HORROR QUEEN KATE

Be prepared! The Queen of Horrors has arrived on Classic along with a new weapon set!

MYST - Horror Queen

Horror Queen Package (1Days)

Horror Queen Package (3Days)

Horror Queen Package (7 Days)

Horror Queen Package (30 Days)

Horror Queen Package (90 Days)

Horror Queen Package (Perm)

What’s Inside?

Horror Queen Kate

Horror Queen Hat

Horror Queen Scythe

Horror Queen Mask

MYST - Malevolent Beauty

Malevolent Beauty Package (1Days)

Malevolent Beauty Package (3Days)

Malevolent Beauty Package (7 Days)

Malevolent Beauty Package (30 Days)

Malevolent Beauty Package (90 Days)

Malevolent Beauty Package (Perm)

What’s Inside?

Malevolent Beauty AR-15 Double Barreled

Malevolent Beauty MSR

Malevolent Beauty P90TR

Stats

HORROR QUEEN KATE

Horror Queen Kate - Legendary

Protection - 25%

Protects from Flash - 45%

Speed - 18%

Sprint Stamina - 35%

Horror Queen Mask - Legendary

Protects from Flash - 30%

Headshot Protection - 10%

Speed - 12%

Sprint Stamina - 16%

Horror Queen Helmet - Legendary

Protects from Fire - 30%

Protects from Gas - 32%

Headshot Protection - 55%

Speed - 15%

Sprint Stamina - 25%

Horror Queen Backpack Legendary

Slot - 4

MALEVOLENT BEAUTY SET

Malevolent Beauty AR-15 Double Barrel - Legendary

Damage - 40

Weight - 10

Fire Rate - 300

Accuracy - 63

Recoil Control - 36

Range - 3750

Max Ammo - 30

Remaining Ammo - 90

Malevolent Beauty MSR - Legendary

Damage - 165

Weight - 20

Fire Rate - 30

Accuracy - 99

Recoil Control - 20

Range - 5600

Max Ammo - 6

Remaining Ammo - 36

Malevolent Beauty P90TR - Legendary

Damage - 40

Weight - 8

Fire Rate - 333

Accuracy - 73

Recoil Control - 30

Range - 2350

Max Ammo - 60

Remaining Ammo - 60

Wiederverkauf von Gegenständen

L96A1 Super-Magnum 1 Tag

L96A1 Super-Magnum 7 Tage

L96A1 Super-Magnum 30 Tage

L96A1 Super-Magnum 90 Tage

L96A1 Black-Magnum 1 Tag

L96A1 Black-Magnum 7 Tage

L96A1 Black-Magnum 30 Tage

L96A1 Black-Magnum 90 Tage

Ophelia 1 Tag

Ophelia 7 Tage

Ophelia 30 Tage

Ophelia 90 Tage

Ophelia Permanent

MYST - Roaring Dragon x1

MYST - Roaring Dragon x7

MYST - Roaring Dragon x15

Roaring Dragon Permanent

Alien Gun 1 Tag

Alien Gun 7 Tage

Alien Gun 30 Tage

Alien Gun 90 Tage

First Green Tracker Knife 1 Tag

First Green Tracker Knife 7 Tage

First Green Tracker Knife 30 Tage

First Green Tracker Knife 90 Tage

First Green Tracker Knife Permanent

MYST - Anubis Weapon Legendär x1

MYST - Anubis Weapon Legendär x7

MYST - Anubis Weapon Legendär x15

MYST - Anubis Gear Legendär x1

MYST - Anubis Gear Legendär x7

MYST - Anubis Gear Legendär x15

Medic Gears Paket (Perm)

Eliminator Hauser Paket (Silver) (7 Tage)

Eliminator Hauser Paket (Gold) (7 Tage)

Eliminator Hauser Paket (Silver) (30 Tage)

Eliminator Hauser Paket (Gold) (30 Tage)

Eliminator Hauser Paket (Silver) (Perm)

Eliminator Hauser Paket (Gold) (Perm)

Spec Ops Mei Paket (Black) (7 Tage)

Spec Ops Mei Paket (Camo) (7 Tage)

Spec Ops Mei Paket (Black) (30 Tage)

Spec Ops Mei Paket (Camo) (30 Tage)

Spec Ops Mei Paket (Black) (Perm)

Spec Ops Mei Paket (Camo) (Perm)

MYST-Luckybag x1

MYST-Handy x1

MYST-Sniper x1

AgentZ KSG 1 Tag

AgentZ KSG 7 Tage

AgentZ KSG 30 Tage

AgentZ KSG 90 Tage

AgentZ KSG Permanent

