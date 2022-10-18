Patch Notes 10 | 18 | 2022

Patch Notes Optimization and Bugs
Fixed a bug about the Dashspeed attribute of the character Bravo Gear, as well as a text description
error in the character's Gas Defense stats
Fixed a bug about the Clan Buttons becoming unresponsive when in the Clan Tab
Cash Shop Update
HORROR QUEEN KATE
Be prepared! The Queen of Horrors has arrived on Classic along with a new weapon set!
MYST - Horror Queen
Horror Queen Package (1Days)
Horror Queen Package (3Days)
Horror Queen Package (7 Days)
Horror Queen Package (30 Days)
Horror Queen Package (90 Days)
Horror Queen Package (Perm)
What’s Inside?
Horror Queen Kate
Horror Queen Hat
Horror Queen Scythe
Horror Queen Mask
MYST - Malevolent Beauty
Malevolent Beauty Package (1Days)
Malevolent Beauty Package (3Days)
Malevolent Beauty Package (7 Days)
Malevolent Beauty Package (30 Days)
Malevolent Beauty Package (90 Days)
Malevolent Beauty Package (Perm)
What’s Inside?
Malevolent Beauty AR-15 Double Barreled
Malevolent Beauty MSR
Malevolent Beauty P90TR
Stats
HORROR QUEEN KATE
Horror Queen Kate - Legendary
Protection - 25%
Protects from Flash - 45%
Speed - 18%
Sprint Stamina - 35%
Horror Queen Mask - Legendary
Protects from Flash - 30%
Headshot Protection - 10%
Speed - 12%
Sprint Stamina - 16%
Horror Queen Helmet - Legendary
Protects from Fire - 30%
Protects from Gas - 32%
Headshot Protection - 55%
Speed - 15%
Sprint Stamina - 25%
Horror Queen Backpack Legendary
Slot - 4
MALEVOLENT BEAUTY SET
Malevolent Beauty AR-15 Double Barrel - Legendary
Damage - 40
Weight - 10
Fire Rate - 300
Accuracy - 63
Recoil Control - 36
Range - 3750
Max Ammo - 30
Remaining Ammo - 90
Malevolent Beauty MSR - Legendary
Damage - 165
Weight - 20
Fire Rate - 30
Accuracy - 99
Recoil Control - 20
Range - 5600
Max Ammo - 6
Remaining Ammo - 36
Malevolent Beauty P90TR - Legendary
Damage - 40
Weight - 8
Fire Rate - 333
Accuracy - 73
Recoil Control - 30
Range - 2350
Max Ammo - 60
Remaining Ammo - 60
Wiederverkauf von Gegenständen
L96A1 Super-Magnum 1 Tag
L96A1 Super-Magnum 7 Tage
L96A1 Super-Magnum 30 Tage
L96A1 Super-Magnum 90 Tage
L96A1 Black-Magnum 1 Tag
L96A1 Black-Magnum 7 Tage
L96A1 Black-Magnum 30 Tage
L96A1 Black-Magnum 90 Tage
Ophelia 1 Tag
Ophelia 7 Tage
Ophelia 30 Tage
Ophelia 90 Tage
Ophelia Permanent
MYST - Roaring Dragon x1
MYST - Roaring Dragon x7
MYST - Roaring Dragon x15
Roaring Dragon Permanent
Alien Gun 1 Tag
Alien Gun 7 Tage
Alien Gun 30 Tage
Alien Gun 90 Tage
First Green Tracker Knife 1 Tag
First Green Tracker Knife 7 Tage
First Green Tracker Knife 30 Tage
First Green Tracker Knife 90 Tage
First Green Tracker Knife Permanent
MYST - Anubis Weapon Legendär x1
MYST - Anubis Weapon Legendär x7
MYST - Anubis Weapon Legendär x15
MYST - Anubis Gear Legendär x1
MYST - Anubis Gear Legendär x7
MYST - Anubis Gear Legendär x15
Medic Gears Paket (Perm)
Eliminator Hauser Paket (Silver) (7 Tage)
Eliminator Hauser Paket (Gold) (7 Tage)
Eliminator Hauser Paket (Silver) (30 Tage)
Eliminator Hauser Paket (Gold) (30 Tage)
Eliminator Hauser Paket (Silver) (Perm)
Eliminator Hauser Paket (Gold) (Perm)
Spec Ops Mei Paket (Black) (7 Tage)
Spec Ops Mei Paket (Camo) (7 Tage)
Spec Ops Mei Paket (Black) (30 Tage)
Spec Ops Mei Paket (Camo) (30 Tage)
Spec Ops Mei Paket (Black) (Perm)
Spec Ops Mei Paket (Camo) (Perm)
MYST-Luckybag x1
MYST-Handy x1
MYST-Sniper x1
AgentZ KSG 1 Tag
AgentZ KSG 7 Tage
AgentZ KSG 30 Tage
AgentZ KSG 90 Tage
AgentZ KSG Permanent
Combat Arms Operation Team
