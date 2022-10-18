ACHIEVEMENTS ARE HERE!

My most sincere apologies, took way longer than I thought it would, however you should NOT worry about having to play the whole game from scratch to get your achievements. Players that have progressed through the game already will get their corresponding achievements as soon as Chibi Ninja appears on the screen again as if achievements were available from the get-go! Took a little longer than expected to get the logic behind it.

Compensation should look as follows:

Prison Finished - Prison Escape achievement

Chapter 1 - Boss 1 Achievement + 30 enemies killed

Chapter 2 - Boss 2 Achievement + 50 enemies killed

Chapter 3 - Boss 3 Achievement + 100 enemies killed

Chapter 4 - Boss 4 Achievement + 150 enemies killed

Chapter 5 - Boss 5 Achievement + 200 enemies killed

Chapter 6 - Boss 6 Achievement + 250 enemies killed

Chapter 7 - Boss 7 Achievement + 250 enemies killed

Chapter 8 - Corresponding Achievement with corresponding number of deaths

Specific action achievements such as finding extremely secret places for the first time should be visisted again to get their specific achievement.

"SPEEDRUNNER" and "GODLIKE NINJA" will take just a couple of days more, rest assured, as of the writing of this update NO ONE is yet skilled enough to even come CLOSE to the 3 hour mark at the end of the game, NO ONE will be affected by this measly delay.

MORE CHANGES