The Legend of Chibi Ninja update for 18 October 2022

ACHIEVEMENTS ARE HERE!

The Legend of Chibi Ninja update for 18 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My most sincere apologies, took way longer than I thought it would, however you should NOT worry about having to play the whole game from scratch to get your achievements. Players that have progressed through the game already will get their corresponding achievements as soon as Chibi Ninja appears on the screen again as if achievements were available from the get-go! Took a little longer than expected to get the logic behind it.

Compensation should look as follows:

Prison Finished - Prison Escape achievement
Chapter 1 - Boss 1 Achievement + 30 enemies killed
Chapter 2 - Boss 2 Achievement + 50 enemies killed
Chapter 3 - Boss 3 Achievement + 100 enemies killed
Chapter 4 - Boss 4 Achievement + 150 enemies killed
Chapter 5 - Boss 5 Achievement + 200 enemies killed
Chapter 6 - Boss 6 Achievement + 250 enemies killed
Chapter 7 - Boss 7 Achievement + 250 enemies killed
Chapter 8 - Corresponding Achievement with corresponding number of deaths

Specific action achievements such as finding extremely secret places for the first time should be visisted again to get their specific achievement.

"SPEEDRUNNER" and "GODLIKE NINJA" will take just a couple of days more, rest assured, as of the writing of this update NO ONE is yet skilled enough to even come CLOSE to the 3 hour mark at the end of the game, NO ONE will be affected by this measly delay.

MORE CHANGES

  • Instructions on how to reset a room have been added to Castle 2.
  • MummaMia Speed: 1.50 -> 1.45
  • Mumma Mia Resurrection: 300F -> 330F
  • Better lightning in World 5's Background

