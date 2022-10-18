LCV4.2.31 Patch

A small patch that is focused on the saving, exporting, and importing of cars. Now it is also possible to directly export your cars from your campaign playthrough to the sandbox, making your in-context lore creations easier to preserve.
LCV4.2.31 Fixes & Improvements
- Added export to sandbox button in campaign museum section
- Fixed in-production forecaster breaking and giving NaNs
- Fixed engines not showing the first time a trim was loaded
- Fixed new sandbox variants always defaulting to 2012
- Fixed a few lua errors resulting from deleting or opening imported .cars before a game restart
- Fixed UI closing when importing .cars and clicking to subscribe to a single car's mods
- Fixed photoscene resolution not loading correctly
- Fixed animatics not exporting & renamed output mp4 files to include car name
- Fixed tire speed letter using gearing top speed instead of calculated top speed in tooltip
- Fixed cooling flaps not actually calling their calculations
More fixes and general polish is on its way before we wrap up LCV4.2.
Cheers!
Changed depots in closedbeta branch