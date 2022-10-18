LCV4.2.31 Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A small patch that is focused on the saving, exporting, and importing of cars. Now it is also possible to directly export your cars from your campaign playthrough to the sandbox, making your in-context lore creations easier to preserve.

LCV4.2.31 Fixes & Improvements

Added export to sandbox button in campaign museum section

Fixed in-production forecaster breaking and giving NaNs

Fixed engines not showing the first time a trim was loaded

Fixed new sandbox variants always defaulting to 2012

Fixed a few lua errors resulting from deleting or opening imported .cars before a game restart

Fixed UI closing when importing .cars and clicking to subscribe to a single car's mods

Fixed photoscene resolution not loading correctly

Fixed animatics not exporting & renamed output mp4 files to include car name

Fixed tire speed letter using gearing top speed instead of calculated top speed in tooltip

Fixed cooling flaps not actually calling their calculations

More fixes and general polish is on its way before we wrap up LCV4.2.

Cheers!