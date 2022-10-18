Season 1 Hotfix 3 v0.8.14.73b

Greetings Xandats!

We hope you've been enjoying the Mid-Season Patch. It's certainly brought a slew of new playstyles and metas and we're excited to see them being put into play. We're still keeping an eye on how they perform, just in case anything is under or overperforming, but we won't be making any changes just yet.

For the moment, we'll be doing some back-end work in order to prepare for our next updates. This will just be a short and quick one, so don't you fret!

For now, good luck out there in the fields of battle. Dismissed!

Server Maintenance