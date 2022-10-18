 Skip to content

Project Xandata update for 18 October 2022

Season 1 Hotfix 3 v0.8.14.73b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Xandats!

We hope you've been enjoying the Mid-Season Patch. It's certainly brought a slew of new playstyles and metas and we're excited to see them being put into play. We're still keeping an eye on how they perform, just in case anything is under or overperforming, but we won't be making any changes just yet.

For the moment, we'll be doing some back-end work in order to prepare for our next updates. This will just be a short and quick one, so don't you fret!

For now, good luck out there in the fields of battle. Dismissed!

Server Maintenance
  • Back-end clean-up and maintenance for the next updates for Season 1

