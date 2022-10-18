 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 18 October 2022

Mini-patch: settings, resolution, fullscreen/window mode

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I took up the settings menu. This patch brings you new features:

  • Change screen resolution;
  • Change screen mode (fullscreen, windowed, etc)

In the next patch I will try to remap the control keys!

