Patch Notes

Fusebox actor - visually updated and working.
Fuse - fuse is now dropped at your feet when you release it.
Bp_fps_character - Fuses can now be held at a comfortable location.
Picklock - during picklock movement is now impossible.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fusebox actor - visually updated and working.
Fuse - fuse is now dropped at your feet when you release it.
Bp_fps_character - Fuses can now be held at a comfortable location.
Picklock - during picklock movement is now impossible.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update