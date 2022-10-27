“Stonegeon” Early Access is now on sale!

Dear adventurers, "Stonegeon" Early Access is finally released today!

Thanks to the adventurers for waiting for many days, there will be a 20% discount for the first one week, come and adventure together!

Time and again deep into the dungeon, defeat monsters, collect resources, make equipment, the goal is to pass all the dungeons and constantly improve yourself.

The game is still in the Early Access stage, if you encounter Bug in the game, please feel free to submit to us

Bug submission email: gundamwzc@163.com