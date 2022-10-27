 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stonegeon update for 27 October 2022

“Stonegeon” Early Access is now on sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 9742788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear adventurers, "Stonegeon" Early Access is finally released today!
Thanks to the adventurers for waiting for many days, there will be a 20% discount for the first one week, come and adventure together!

Time and again deep into the dungeon, defeat monsters, collect resources, make equipment, the goal is to pass all the dungeons and constantly improve yourself.

The game is still in the Early Access stage, if you encounter Bug in the game, please feel free to submit to us
Bug submission email: gundamwzc@163.com

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link