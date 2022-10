Share · View all patches · Build 9742746 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy

The Maintenace and Patching update is now out. Simple fixes to a few issues and minor tweaks to the game!

Fixes

-Crashing issue in Museum

-Overcomplicated lighting in Museum fixed

-Less multiplayer clutter causing more stability

Changes

-Lighting changes in Museum

-Music changes in Museum

-Motion Blur introduced

-Reflections are more refined

-Removed Temperature gauge on UI