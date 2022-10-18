 Skip to content

Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 18 October 2022

Update 1.5.0 (2023101701), 10/17/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This was a difficult update, so let me know how the editor and fourth down logic works for you now.

  • Fixed a problem in the editor
  • Improved AI fourth down decisions
  • Fixed showing wrong name for FG holder on diagrams

thanks!

