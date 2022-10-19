RoboSquare V2.3 Update

Hey everyone! Lets get right to the new stuff...

Quarters!

Last time you heard from us we added a decent amount of content, but here is something a little bit different, a new currency! Quarters!

With Quarters comes a new premium way to purchase cosmetics alongside the original scrap currency. To gain access to the new coins all you have to do is open up RoboSquare and login with Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) in the top right corner.



Quarters are a cross-game currency, meaning if you no longer want to spend them in RoboSquare there will be other games in which you can use the same coins to buy cool items. This new addition is made possible by the lovely creators over at POQ.

More about pocketful of quarters here: POQ website



On top of the new currency, we wanted to get a bit more involved with the players in order to help guide RoboSquare into the future. To do this properly we not only added an optional in-game survey that will award you free scrap, but have also created a custom-built discord bot that allows you and others to submit new ideas and features. It will also allow you to see the global feature leaderboards which will dictate the next steps for our development. Here are a few new commands available in our Discord today!



If you have not already, join our discord to keep up with all updates and news from devs or create a new party with a few others! Giveaways and competitions for thousands of scrap are always running on the discord, so don't be afraid to check them out: Click here to join!

Thank you to all that have supported RoboSquare, we hope to see you in one of our matches!

Discord | YouTube | Twitter

Fizzostia Team 🤖