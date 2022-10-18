 Skip to content

Jettatura update for 18 October 2022

1.0.6 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Serious Bug fixes:

  • When disarming certain treasure traps, it should no longer crash due to trying to manipulate the state of a non-existant UI window

Cosmetic Bug fixes:

  • Fix battle verbalizer not indicating text to denote when a physical attack successfully inflicts a status effect on a target.
  • Also, fix it not playing the THWACK! sound when that same type of status-inflicting physical attack happens.

Misc:

  • More game-state and UI-state information when generating an error log upon crash

Notes:

  • As usual, please send error logs from %APPDATA%\Jettatura\error-logs to contact@jettatura.com if further crashes occur.

