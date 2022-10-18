New Build Patch #7 - (Test Branch)

The patch has a bunch of fixes, tweaks, balancing and upgrades, primarily in regards to performance. The change log below also includes a few items that have been pushed out in a flurry of hot-fixes over the last few days, The biggest change of note is that the game will no longer autosave when changing levels. The game saves when resting, quitting, or when using the 'Save' button from the pause menu.

Changes

The HOST does not start sweeping the system until System Heat is above 0.

Drastically improved performance of IC, especially when they initially spawn in.

Remove 'Loops' from program commissions, as they weren't being balanced properly.

Tweaked the target subroutine ratings for offensive programs, to bring the difficulty of commissions more in-line with what players should be able to do. This will be expanded in the future to factor in the different attributes of every subroutine, but this will help for now.

Completely restructured how the game data is saved and loaded. It will now load data from the main menu when you hit "Continue or New Game", and never again. The game now only saves data when you hit Save and Exit, the new "Save Game" button from the pause menu, or when resting. This change radically improves performance, and should help with crashing. However the trade-off is the risk of losing data if there is a crash, as the game doesn't autosave nearly as often.

Neural Stress is now applied when loggin into cyberspace, not when leaving realspace.

Dopamine is now reduced by an equal amount when you suffer Neural Stress.

Dopamine in excess of 100 bleeds off when resting, but won't be reduced below 100. If below 100, it still increases by 3 per hour rested, to a maximum of 100.

Lowered PaperClip's complexity and RAM costs (new programs only).

RAM Overflow now causes damage to your cyberdeck every 9 seconds, based on the overflow relative to your Response and Processor (higher Response and Processor decreases the damage.)

Bug Fixes