NEW SPoOooOKY MAP FOR SPOoOOoKY MONTH!

New Features:

- New Spooky Map!

Check out the new spooky-themed map. Free until the event ends.

- New Free Hat!

Look stylish with the new Pumpkin Bro hat. Free for everyone.

That's all I have to say, have fun!