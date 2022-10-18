Update Notes October 17 2022

Hello Breakers!

Sorry for going quiet for some time but we have a small update for you and are working on more substantial ones for the future. Please keep letting us know of the issues that you guys have been having in-game we will work our hardest to fix them. A lot of the people working on this project are currently or were students so sometimes class can get in the way of the project.

Here are the bugs we fixed so far.

Fixes

The apostrophe was removed from Breaker’s World on the main screen.

Training area added to player ship.

Fixed the issue where the player had access to gun modes before they were supposed to.

Made the levels available look different than the ones not available.

A new training area was added to the Ship Level ( Under construction)

Known Issues

UI doesn’t scale well

The recap screen doesn’t show how many crew members you have.

No sound feedback when upgrading skills.

We will be working on these and more over the coming days.

If you haven't already please join the discord. we try to be more active there.