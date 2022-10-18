Update Notes For 0.9.5c

Development on Epocria has been slow as of late, however, development should start to accelerate once again, starting with this update. I have started planning out Release 1.0's features, and the features required to get us there. If you want to stay updated regularly I highly recommend you join the Discord as I post sneak peeks and short blurbs of text quite often.

Watchful Eye

Turret that can be placed. Dropped from defeating The Lich. In a future update it will be craftable into a mobile summon. Unlike the mana turret it doesn't require mana!





Minor