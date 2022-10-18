 Skip to content

Epocria update for 18 October 2022

Update Notes For 0.9.5c

Development on Epocria has been slow as of late, however, development should start to accelerate once again, starting with this update. I have started planning out Release 1.0's features, and the features required to get us there. If you want to stay updated regularly I highly recommend you join the Discord as I post sneak peeks and short blurbs of text quite often.

Watchful Eye
Turret that can be placed. Dropped from defeating The Lich. In a future update it will be craftable into a mobile summon. Unlike the mana turret it doesn't require mana!


Minor

  • Ice Chest no longer drops the Cactus Chest upon breaking
  • Lich Staff requires a bit more mana/does a bit less damage
  • Red tint reduced during nightmare events
  • Entity picking up fixed
  • Block structure placing blocked in the lich zone

