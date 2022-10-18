2022 Halloween Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Chasers!

Trick or Treat, Chasers! 2022 Halloween is just around the corner! What spooky horrors will await us this time? Only one way to find out! Check out the details below!

Event Period: October 19, 2022 (Wed) After Maintenance – November 9, 2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)

1. Jack-O-Lantern

Jack-O-Lantern will appear randomly in the map of PVP Normal Match during the Event Period



※ Players will not receive any Halloween Jelly if they quit during the PVP match.

※ Players can acquire up to max 20 Halloween Jelly per day. The limit on the number of Halloween Jelly will reset at 00:00 (UTC+0) daily.

2. Happy Halloween

Players can complete daily quests during the event period to acquire ‘Halloween Jelly’.



3. Marian Halloween Shop

Marian Shop will open in Eltheca during the event period.



※ Purchase Limit will reset on Wednesday 05:00 (UTC+0). (October 26th and November 2nd)

※ Supply Box (Halloween) contains 1 random item at varied rates.



※ The following items will be deleted on November 9, 2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)



<Halloween Jelly>



<Supply Box (Halloween)>



<Jack-O-Lantern>



<Halloween Keyring>



<Jack-O-Lantern Transform>



<Halloween Surprise Box (Cat)>



<Halloween Surprise Box (Spider)>



<Halloween Surprise Box (Pumpkin)>



Happy Halloweens Chasers!