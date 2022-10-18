Ancient Gods patch 1.1.0 is LIVE now!

Achievements

Added 19 achievements to the game

New mode: Challenge

Players will use pre-set cards and characters for each level to complete the goal.

It teaches the basics of the game, as well as the usage of various keywords .

. In addition, high levels will create challenges even for experienced players.

New mechanism: Curse



When entering a region in endless mode, you will receive harmful effects in that region. Currently, there will be 3 types of Curse, its strength increases with their level.

Jinx: At the start of combat, add the Jinx card to your draw pile.



Medusa Eyes: If your deck has less than a certain number of cards, at the start of combat, add 5 random Curse cards to your draw pile

Dragon's Curse: Your Block cannot exceed x% Your Block cannot exceed

Quality of Life

You can now use the right mouse button to play cards.

Speed up the animation of drawing and adding cards to the draw pile, hand as well as discard pile.

Displays the number of cards in the discard pile and draw pile.

Add Hide button in Starting hand.

Displays character's health in %.

Show the gem's tooltip in the gem attachment.

Display the names of the gods in the Wishlist.

Change the color of the Abandon button.

Change UI of Endless mode results.

Round numbers with more than 4 digits.

Fixed bugs

Fixed a bug that made enemies live with 0 HP.

Fixed a bug where the Mana burn card didn't subtract mana.

Fixed a bug where the Blizzard card counted the number of Frost cards played by turn but not by combat.

Fixed a bug where the "out of stock" book can still be purchased.

Fixed a bug where if you press the skill too quickly, it won't activate.

Fixed a bug where discarded cards are consumed.

Fixed a bug where the Red combo didn't apply the Charge buff.

Fixed a bug where damage from Burn or Poison didn't update when the opponent was under Immortal.

Fixed a bug where Thoth Passive displayed the wrong description.

Fixed a bug where the vulnerable effect could be negative.

Fixed a bug where the Miasa card didn't work as described.

Fixed a bug where the Dream Coil card made Maximum mana negative.

Fixed a bug where using Cold Embrace two turns in a row makes you unable to use attacks for the rest of the combat.

Fixed a bug where the Super Guard stack was reduced to 0 after just one hit.

Others

Optimize the game significantly

New Tutorial

Change the icon of gold and diamond

That's all in this update. Remember if you wanna talk about Ancient Gods or simply chat with people I suggest you join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ge8kBBSgDE