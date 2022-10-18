 Skip to content

Ancient Gods update for 18 October 2022

Ancient Gods patch 1.1.0

Build 9742252

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ancient Gods patch 1.1.0 is LIVE now!
Achievements
  • Added 19 achievements to the game

New mode: Challenge

  • Players will use pre-set cards and characters for each level to complete the goal.
  • It teaches the basics of the game, as well as the usage of various keywords.
  • In addition, high levels will create challenges even for experienced players.
New mechanism: Curse


When entering a region in endless mode, you will receive harmful effects in that region. Currently, there will be 3 types of Curse, its strength increases with their level.

  • Jinx: At the start of combat, add the Jinx card to your draw pile.
  • Medusa Eyes: If your deck has less than a certain number of cards, at the start of combat, add 5 random Curse cards to your draw pile
  • Dragon's Curse: Your Block cannot exceed x% Your Block cannot exceed
Quality of Life

  • You can now use the right mouse button to play cards.
  • Speed up the animation of drawing and adding cards to the draw pile, hand as well as discard pile.
  • Displays the number of cards in the discard pile and draw pile.
  • Add Hide button in Starting hand.
  • Displays character's health in %.
  • Show the gem's tooltip in the gem attachment.
  • Display the names of the gods in the Wishlist.
  • Change the color of the Abandon button.
  • Change UI of Endless mode results.
  • Round numbers with more than 4 digits.
Fixed bugs
  • Fixed a bug that made enemies live with 0 HP.
  • Fixed a bug where the Mana burn card didn't subtract mana.
  • Fixed a bug where the Blizzard card counted the number of Frost cards played by turn but not by combat.
  • Fixed a bug where the "out of stock" book can still be purchased.
  • Fixed a bug where if you press the skill too quickly, it won't activate.
  • Fixed a bug where discarded cards are consumed.
  • Fixed a bug where the Red combo didn't apply the Charge buff.
  • Fixed a bug where damage from Burn or Poison didn't update when the opponent was under Immortal.
  • Fixed a bug where Thoth Passive displayed the wrong description.
  • Fixed a bug where the vulnerable effect could be negative.
  • Fixed a bug where the Miasa card didn't work as described.
  • Fixed a bug where the Dream Coil card made Maximum mana negative.
  • Fixed a bug where using Cold Embrace two turns in a row makes you unable to use attacks for the rest of the combat.
  • Fixed a bug where the Super Guard stack was reduced to 0 after just one hit.
Others
  • Optimize the game significantly
  • New Tutorial
  • Change the icon of gold and diamond

That's all in this update. Remember if you wanna talk about Ancient Gods or simply chat with people I suggest you join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ge8kBBSgDE

