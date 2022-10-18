Ancient Gods patch 1.1.0 is LIVE now!
Achievements
- Added 19 achievements to the game
New mode: Challenge
- Players will use pre-set cards and characters for each level to complete the goal.
- It teaches the basics of the game, as well as the usage of various keywords.
- In addition, high levels will create challenges even for experienced players.
New mechanism: Curse
When entering a region in endless mode, you will receive harmful effects in that region. Currently, there will be 3 types of Curse, its strength increases with their level.
- Jinx: At the start of combat, add the Jinx card to your draw pile.
- Medusa Eyes: If your deck has less than a certain number of cards, at the start of combat, add 5 random Curse cards to your draw pile
- Dragon's Curse: Your Block cannot exceed x% Your Block cannot exceed
Quality of Life
- You can now use the right mouse button to play cards.
- Speed up the animation of drawing and adding cards to the draw pile, hand as well as discard pile.
- Displays the number of cards in the discard pile and draw pile.
- Add Hide button in Starting hand.
- Displays character's health in %.
- Show the gem's tooltip in the gem attachment.
- Display the names of the gods in the Wishlist.
- Change the color of the Abandon button.
- Change UI of Endless mode results.
- Round numbers with more than 4 digits.
Fixed bugs
- Fixed a bug that made enemies live with 0 HP.
- Fixed a bug where the Mana burn card didn't subtract mana.
- Fixed a bug where the Blizzard card counted the number of Frost cards played by turn but not by combat.
- Fixed a bug where the "out of stock" book can still be purchased.
- Fixed a bug where if you press the skill too quickly, it won't activate.
- Fixed a bug where discarded cards are consumed.
- Fixed a bug where the Red combo didn't apply the Charge buff.
- Fixed a bug where damage from Burn or Poison didn't update when the opponent was under Immortal.
- Fixed a bug where Thoth Passive displayed the wrong description.
- Fixed a bug where the vulnerable effect could be negative.
- Fixed a bug where the Miasa card didn't work as described.
- Fixed a bug where the Dream Coil card made Maximum mana negative.
- Fixed a bug where using Cold Embrace two turns in a row makes you unable to use attacks for the rest of the combat.
- Fixed a bug where the Super Guard stack was reduced to 0 after just one hit.
Others
- Optimize the game significantly
- New Tutorial
- Change the icon of gold and diamond
That's all in this update. Remember if you wanna talk about Ancient Gods or simply chat with people I suggest you join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Ge8kBBSgDE
