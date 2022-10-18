Hi everyone, here's h.Noise, make a small update ( ̄) ̄). ↗　

1UI initialization adjustment:

Set the default window mode of the UI panel of the initial interface to full screen

2Material Panel UI:

Temporarily optimized the display of button queues in the UI panel so that it can be automatically adjusted according to the resolution of the main interface (tentative)

Adjusted the layout of the image panel on the left side of the gameplay interface to a certain range

3 construction materials:

Removed some construction materials that are not suitable for the current version, note: these materials that have already been built will disappear in the save

Temporary interface optimization

The color of the scene transition animation changes randomly

Changed the color and style of the archive interface (tentative)

Operation prompt optimization

Added perspective operation prompts

’?‘ The hint in the button is added:

(tentative)

The actions that can be performed by the selected action will have an animation and a key legend