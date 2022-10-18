 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 18 October 2022

Maintenance -October 18th (Complete)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

[Maintenance]

■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 1:00 am ~ 8:45 am
INMENA(UTC+6): Oct. 17, 2022, 11:00 pm ~ Oct. 18, 2022, 6:45 am
EU(UTC+2): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 7:00 pm ~ Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 2:45 am
SA(UTC-3): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 2:00 pm ~ 9:45 pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 1:00 pm ~ 8:45 pm

■ Maintenance Target

  • ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

  1. New Mystery: Grieving the Death of a Friend
  2. Clan Cooperation Missions will be added.
  3. Exchange Ticket for Appearance Equipment will be added.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.

