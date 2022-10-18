Maintenance -October 18th (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Update maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again.
[Maintenance]
■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 1:00 am ~ 8:45 am
INMENA(UTC+6): Oct. 17, 2022, 11:00 pm ~ Oct. 18, 2022, 6:45 am
EU(UTC+2): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 7:00 pm ~ Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 2:45 am
SA(UTC-3): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 2:00 pm ~ 9:45 pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 1:00 pm ~ 8:45 pm
■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Mystery: Grieving the Death of a Friend
- Clan Cooperation Missions will be added.
- Exchange Ticket for Appearance Equipment will be added.
※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will do our best to provide stable service.
Thank you.
