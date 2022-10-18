Maintenance -October 18th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 9741874 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 00:52:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

[Maintenance]

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 1:00 am ~ 8:45 am

INMENA(UTC+6): Oct. 17, 2022, 11:00 pm ~ Oct. 18, 2022, 6:45 am

EU(UTC+2): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 7:00 pm ~ Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 2:45 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 2:00 pm ~ 9:45 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 1:00 pm ~ 8:45 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Mystery: Grieving the Death of a Friend Clan Cooperation Missions will be added. Exchange Ticket for Appearance Equipment will be added.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.