What was changed during the last two weeks?

We'd like to thank all players who supported us by playing the game! Also, special thank you goes to everyone who wrote a review on Steam. Thanks to your feedback, we understood that you liked the game, which gives us even more motivation to continue working on it and make Bus World better.

Since the initial Early Access release, we've been fixing problems and uploading patches. During the last two weeks we accumulated quite a bit list of fixes and changes:

Fixed several problems affecting steering wheels.

Fixed a bug that rarely caused mirrors to render black.

Fixed a bug that caused "Tornado" sceiario to become unbeatable.

Fixed navigator in "Red Forest" scenario.

Fixed a bug that caused navigator to build a route through yet non-existent roads.

Added display of game version in main menu.

Fixed collision of traffic cars near Jupiter factory.

Fixed cars spawning incorrectly in "With the last ounce of strength" scenario.

Trucks in "Bridge construction" scenario now turn smoother.

Fixed some visual bugs such as passengers' position inside buses.

Re-balanced score necessary for Gold medal in "Fire near Duga" scenario.

Asjusted passengers' dissatiscaction on the wooden bridge in Southern China.

You can now cancel key assignment using Esc.

Re-added instruction windows when assigning keys and axles.

Achievements are now translated into more languages.

Adjusted some objects on both maps.

Other fixes and changes.

