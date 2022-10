So ... the old leaderboard system finally shut down, there was plenty of warning, I was just slow getting around to switching it to a different 3rd party solution.

As a part of the update I've also had to update/fix a bunch of other behind-the-scenes systems as some of them were now seriously out of date, I took the chance to fix some minor bugs as well.

Many thanks everyone for playing the game, 2 MILLION players and counting!