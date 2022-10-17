 Skip to content

The Wall update for 17 October 2022

Tutorial Added

Build 9741581

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, a tutorial has been added to the game.

New players will be prompted to play the tutorial, which takes you through the basics of a game in a private match.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 719201
  • Loading history…
