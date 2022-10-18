 Skip to content

MechWarrior Online update for 18 October 2022

MWO October Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings MechWarriors!

This month we have the new Platinum Collection 08 (will be available on Patch Day) 'Mechs including the Assassin, Hellspawn, Trebuchet, Stalker, Arctic Cheetah, Black Lanner, Night Gyr, and the Warhawk! Be sure to watch out for the next Platinum Collection Event to follow! Also included in this patch are another round of 'Mech Quirk Adjustments, Weapon Adjustments, and Bug Fixes!

These updates are subject to further balance changes in the future, so get out there and do the science, and get us your feedback for future iterations.

And now, we really hope you enjoy the patch!
-The MechWarrior Online Team

