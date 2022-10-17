 Skip to content

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 17 October 2022

v1.6.0 “Setting Sun” update now available!

New features

  • Added the function to skip combat for the pause time.

    • When the application is put to sleep and then restored, the battle screen display is automatically skipped for the time it was in sleep mode.

  • Plans to add mini-missions to celebrate the 500,000th registered user (11/2-)

  • New season “Leaning Sun” scheduled to be held (11/2-)

  • Addition of 2 types of “Road of Humanity”

  • Addition of lineup for craft menu “Captured monster extraction”

Improvements

  • Unlocking conditions for event scenes have been changed to mission-based.

    • They will no longer automatically play immediately when the conditions are met, but can be viewed at your discretion by completing the corresponding mission.

  • Added a function to indicate in the log when damage is reduced by a specific effect

  • Addition of items specifying “capture” and “essence” to search conditions.

    • Please be careful when using the existing search criteria for this change.

  • Added “unique drop” search function to the item search screen.

  • (Searchable by text search “unique drop”)

  • Skill type designations are unified throughout the game

  • When operating on a PC, the Backspace key is no longer recognized as a cancel key when pressed.

  • The amount of information in each status description displayed in the adventure screen has been changed to be equivalent to that displayed in the adventure preparation screen.

  • Some material items have been designated as “destructive mixture”.

  • Scrolling speed of the log on the adventure screen has been adjusted.

  • Added the ability to read the full text of a line by touching the log on the adventure screen.

  • Changed the way some event scenes are presented.

  • Removed the list of captured monsters from each dungeon’s item catalog.

Adjustment

  • Change in specifications for “Influence”

    • The effect has been changed to “lower the enemy’s abnormality resistance value” just by possessing the ability.
    • (For example, if you have “Influence +50” against an enemy that originally has an Abnormal Resistance Value of 200, the enemy’s Resistance Value will always be 150.)

  • Skills that refer to influence will work as before.

  • Adjustment of the performance of “Prestige of the Shogun”.

  • (Damage will be reduced to 5% of its original value.)

  • Performance adjustment of “Grinding stones”

  • (Effect amount changed to 5%, junk consumption increased according to the level of the target item when used)

  • Changes to the effect of “Careful preparation”.

  • (Changed to “Critical rate against unshielded enemies greatly increased”)

  • Adjustment of overall monster performance}

  • In line with this, some monsters will retain special abilities such as “Hide and Seek” and “Firststrike”.

  • Ability effects that trigger “when you grant” or “when you are granted” are now only triggered when it is actually granted

  • (Previously, for example, “Power Drain” could trigger even in cases where it was not actually granted.)

  • Some effects have been changed from activating once per turn to activating once per turn for both the user and the enemy.

  • “Immunity” has been changed so that it can also be disabled by ability effects other than those derived from skills.

  • (It is not possible to disable the constant effect)

  • “Additional Magic Damage +%” and “Reflectg Damage +%” effects now apply to values added by other effects

Fixes
  • Fixed a bug in which the effects of “Appraiser,” “Blessing of Forest God,” “Parry,” “Burst Heal,” and “Iron Body” did not work properly.
  • Fixed an issue where when an enemy has “Prestige”, 1 Pursuit damage is dealt even though the enemy does not have “Pursuit”.
  • Fixed a bug in which the effect triggered when curing against dungeon jinx and certain abilities that inflicted a constant state abnormality would be triggered each time a healing skill was used.
  • Fixed a bug in Fractal Layer where “First Strike” and “Immunity” were not applied.
  • Fixed a bug in which the cost of mixture was sometimes set to 1 instead of the original cost in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug in which the search condition item filter using text search sometimes did not work properly.
  • Fixed an issue in which when the “Allow destructive mixture of protected items” setting is off, the predicted synthesis result of a protected item and some material items would show a different item than the original mixture result.
  • Fixed a bug in which the name given to an causative monster was not displayed during an adventure.
  • Fixed an issue where captured monsters were not salvaged when “Salvage Unprotected” was performed at the end of an adventure.
  • Fixed an issue in which the lineup for “Create God’s articles” could be renewed without increasing the number of challenges due to certain operations.
  • Fixed an issue in which the skills of a lost job could still be used after the job level was refunded.
  • Fixed an issue where the rune name would remain in the item name in some synthesis cases.
  • Fixed an issue where some parameters may not be displayed on the parameter confirmation screen.
  • Improved application stability
  • Fix some graphics
  • Fix some texts

