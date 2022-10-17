v1.6.0 “Setting Sun” update now available!

Addition of lineup for craft menu “Captured monster extraction”

Addition of 2 types of “Road of Humanity”

New season “Leaning Sun” scheduled to be held (11/2-)

Plans to add mini-missions to celebrate the 500,000th registered user (11/2-)

Added the function to skip combat for the pause time.

Unlocking conditions for event scenes have been changed to mission-based. They will no longer automatically play immediately when the conditions are met, but can be viewed at your discretion by completing the corresponding mission.

Added a function to indicate in the log when damage is reduced by a specific effect

Addition of items specifying “capture” and “essence” to search conditions. Please be careful when using the existing search criteria for this change.

Added “unique drop” search function to the item search screen.

(Searchable by text search “unique drop”)

Skill type designations are unified throughout the game

When operating on a PC, the Backspace key is no longer recognized as a cancel key when pressed.

The amount of information in each status description displayed in the adventure screen has been changed to be equivalent to that displayed in the adventure preparation screen.

Some material items have been designated as “destructive mixture”.

Scrolling speed of the log on the adventure screen has been adjusted.

Added the ability to read the full text of a line by touching the log on the adventure screen.

Changed the way some event scenes are presented.