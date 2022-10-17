Bug fixes and minor tuning

Tuning
Tooltips now display relevant keywords and definitions
Tooltip text has been polished and improved even more
Slorf immobilized now called stuck (as its different than enemy immobilize)
Mighty underflock cannons range reduced from 99
Mighty underflock blaster range reduce to 1, damage increased
Thorns now based on adjacency and not melee/missile
Bug Fixes
Fixed FATAL ERROR (hopefully its just the one case we found)
Attempted fix at card mesh asset rarely being in wrong hex
Added some safeguards to avoid rare crashes
Jump can no longer misfire if clicking the hex without moving the cursor
Move cards no longer cancel if no hexes are available
After dragging the map if cursor is over the hand, the card will rollover
Fixed jittery rollover between cards when hand overlapping
Fixed issues with right mouse map drag, and disable middle mouse dragging
Fixed rare issue where the card would not rollover until the second attempt
Fixed rare issue where the map would drag slightly on card drag
Fixed rare issue where rapid clicking would lock a card permanently
Hypnotic thrix no longer fears other enemies
Hiding grass fade fixed
Some missing SFX and VFX on harvest remove added
Changed files in this update