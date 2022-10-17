Bug fixes and minor tuning

Tuning

Tooltips now display relevant keywords and definitions

Tooltip text has been polished and improved even more

Slorf immobilized now called stuck (as its different than enemy immobilize)

Mighty underflock cannons range reduced from 99

Mighty underflock blaster range reduce to 1, damage increased

Thorns now based on adjacency and not melee/missile

Bug Fixes

Fixed FATAL ERROR (hopefully its just the one case we found)

Attempted fix at card mesh asset rarely being in wrong hex

Added some safeguards to avoid rare crashes

Jump can no longer misfire if clicking the hex without moving the cursor

Move cards no longer cancel if no hexes are available

After dragging the map if cursor is over the hand, the card will rollover

Fixed jittery rollover between cards when hand overlapping

Fixed issues with right mouse map drag, and disable middle mouse dragging

Fixed rare issue where the card would not rollover until the second attempt

Fixed rare issue where the map would drag slightly on card drag

Fixed rare issue where rapid clicking would lock a card permanently

Hypnotic thrix no longer fears other enemies

Hiding grass fade fixed

Some missing SFX and VFX on harvest remove added