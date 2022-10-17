Scare up some fun with Solitaire Expeditions!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For a limited time, you can trick or treat on your Expedition!

During the Steam Scream Fest (October 25, 2022 through November 1, 2022), ghosts will be haunting various locations in Solitaire Expeditions. In particular, they seem to really like taking up residence in Expedition mode:

However, the general population is not enjoying their presence and would really like it if you could vanquish them by winning games of solitaire in the haunted states.

So that's the trick, where's the treat?

When you successfully clear states of their spiritual occupation, you will receive Halloween themed card backs, backgrounds, and decks that will be yours to keep forever (or at least until you delete your profile).

After all, who wouldn't want their own Ghostmobile?