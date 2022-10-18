Mod.io Integration Launch

Attention Officers!

Today we’d like to announce the launch of our mod.io integration! Starting today, users will be able to browse and download mods in-game using our new menu system! To start we’ve communicated with a little under a dozen of the modding communities most prolific and capable modders and mappers to fill up our roster of mods to start.

In the previous announcement we had mentioned that only maps would work in the first implementation of mod.io, the developers have been hard at work since that announcement and now ALL MODS THAT ARE IN .PAK FORM NOW WORK. This includes guns, player skins, AI tweaks, etc.

Link to the mod.io page:

Ready or Not - mod.io page

At the same time we’re going to be announcing our first modding competition! The winners will be furnished with an array of prizes, with the grand prize being permanent inclusion into the game and the universe!

All the information regarding the contest will be posted on the Discord in the #contest-rules channel, located here!

[https://discord.com/invite/readyornot]