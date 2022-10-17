 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 17 October 2022

Middle button no longer places selection

Share · View all patches · Build 9740026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Selected tiles are no longer placed when depressing the middle/mouse wheel button. Therefore if you select tiles and then move the board by holding the middle/mouse wheel button down, it no longer places the tiles.

