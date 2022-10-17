This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for October 17th, 2022, detailing all the changes that have happened since October 11th, 2022. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

October 2022 Condo Contest NOW OPEN

It's Halloween month, so it's time to open up the submission period for the Halloween Condo Contest!

As usual, feel free to interpret that however you like! Whether you make a secret lab, grave yard, haunted mansion, or a fun Halloween party, anything goes as long as its related to the Halloween spirit! First prize is 2,000,000 units!

Learn how to participate here!

Halloween

Now that the second phase of the Casino has been released, our next focus is on Halloween. A bunch of work is happening behind the scenes getting the game ready for the Halloween events, the Halloween themed Plaza, the new shooting gallery ride, and of course new items!

Johanna continued working on the Halloween plaza and working on the shooting gallery ride.

macdguy continued working on the shooting gallery ride, setting up various systems. Also worked on event related work, such as getting the new remains ready.

Madmijk continued working on the shooting gallery ride.

Nuclearxpotato worked on integrating the new Halloween items.

Sketchman continued working on programming for the shooting gallery ride.

Wheezwer worked on paintings and artwork for the shooting gallery ride.

Will worked on music and sounds for the shooting gallery ride.

Miscellany

Johanna continued working on Plaza optimizations.

Lifeless continued working on gameworld maps.

macdguy fixed some bugs and continued working on VR support.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on the Virus map, Altar.

Sketchman worked on backend improvements and fixes.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since October 11th, 2022 at PixelTail Games.

