BETA: Introducing Tribe Skins!

Hey Polytopians!

Today, we'd like to introduce something that you've all been waiting a long time for - Tribe Skins!

What are Tribe Skins? They're like, Halloween costumes for the tribes, which will cosmetically change an entire tribe's aesthetic from the ground up! New clothes, new buildings, and sometimes even new animals! So, without further ado, let's introduce the first batch of Tribe Skins!

Bardur Baergøff

Bardur who have survived the 5 Tests of Strength are given the rank of Baergøff, meaning “Elite Baerion Hunter”. The sanctified Baerion pelt is thought to let the wearer channel the animal's raw ferocity in battle.

Hoodrick Yorthwober

Can you hit a BuzzFly with an arrow from 2 tiles away? Then you might be ready for the Hoodrick Yorthwober. These expert sharpshooters have been personally trained in combat and survival by Yorth, the legendary archer, and comprise the most elite force the Hoodrick can muster.

Vengir Cultists

Vengir of the fanatical Burzgor Cult will perform the visceral Thdkrkr Ritual, shrugging off their mortal flesh and gaining power directly from the God of Blood, themself. Their zealous display of devotion isn’t taken as seriously as they’d like by the other tribes, however.

The skins have been released to beta on mobile right now for final testing, but will be added to Steam very soon! Note, the skins are still works in progress and might get a few changes between now and public release.

If you'd like to test them out now here on Steam, use the beta code polytopiabetatesters in order to gain access to the beta!

2.2.10.8545 Changelog:

Added Tribe Skins Batch #1

Hoodrick Yorthwober

Bardur Baergøff

Vengir Cultist

Added new tribe selection preview

Added a quiver of arrows to the Archer unit

Fixed bugs

Ruins Swordsmen supported by wrong city

Misc bug fixes

Known Issues:

Text strings may be outdated/inaccurate, but these will be fixed by release

Tribe Skin FAQ:

Q: How do I get access to these skins?

A: You'll have to pay for them, but thankfully, they're only $.99USD (or a $2.99 bundle on Steam once we add them), so they're super cheap. Much like tribes, the skins are added to your account forever when purchased.

Q: Why aren't the skins showing up on Steam?

A: The DLC that unlocks the skins needs a little more time as we set them up. It's a slightly different process to set up DLC on Steam than it is on mobile, and just needs your patience.

Q: If I buy a skin, do I have to use it all the time?

A: Nope! There is now a skin picker on the tribe selection popup, so you can choose which skin you'd like to use.

Q: Do the skins make any gameplay changes, such as adding new units or abilities to the tribes?

A: No, they do not. Even if some units have gotten new weapons, the skinned versions of tribes play the exact same way as their default skins.

Q: Can the AI use the skins?

A: Yes, but only ones you've purchased.

Q: Can I use the skins in multiplayer?

A: Of course you can!

Q: Are skinned versions of tribes considered a "separate" version of that tribe?

A: No. Both Cultist Vengir and default Vengir are still "Vengir", and thus, would still be considered a "mirror match" with different colors if they were both being used, just like if you had two default skins like it is now.

Q: Will all the tribes be getting skins?

A: Yes, but we'll be releasing them in batches. This first batch has skins for Hoodrick, Bardur, and Vengir, and subsequent batches will have skins for other tribes.

Q: Can I buy a skin for a tribe I don't own?

A: Yes, but you'll need to buy the tribe as well in order to use them.

Q: Will the skins be added to the Steam version of Polytopia for free?

A: No, they are DLC.