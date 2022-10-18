Dual Universe - Release 1.0.8

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.8.
Changes are below:
Improvements
- Deploying a sanctuary territory unit on Haven is no longer authorized, STUs can now only be deployed on ‘Sanctuary’.
- Blocked the possibility to calibrate mining units on inactive territories.
- Allowed the ability to delete used blueprints of compactified constructs. These should be removed by the server automatically, but if something goes wrong, they can stay in inventory and prevent a player from compactifying another construct.
Bug Fixes
- [Avatar] Fixed the size of the buttons at the bottom of the character sheet screen, which were breaking the UI in French and German.
- Fixed a bug regarding element usage.
- [Lua] Fixed getItem Lua API returning hidden items.
- [Industry] Fixed industry being able to produce hidden items.
- [Industry] Fixed issues with industry when removing an input or output container without first unlinking it.
- Replacing a broken element has been fixed.
- [Missions] Fixed the overflow of rows in missions.
- [Crafting] Fixed search field value that spill over onto the cross.
- [Organization] Removed cursor pointer on search result lines (only orgs icon and link for manifesto must have a cursor pointer)
- [Organization] Fixed optical centering of labels and icons in dashboard (add margin left)
- [Organization] Added pulse animation on loading screen progress bar (css only)
- [Organization] Few css fixes (Loading page / login page /. DSAT / Organizations)
- Added Missing style on icons when the row is selected (icon must be filled in black).
- [DSAT] Fixed Empty cross pattern display when no asteroids are selected (actually the cross pattern don't appear on the opening window.
- Fixed a typo in the name of the Madis moon icon.
Known Issues
- We have identified localization issues in the UI.
- [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
- Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
Changed files in this update