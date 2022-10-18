Dual Universe - Release 1.0.8

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.8.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Deploying a sanctuary territory unit on Haven is no longer authorized, STUs can now only be deployed on ‘Sanctuary’.

Blocked the possibility to calibrate mining units on inactive territories.

Allowed the ability to delete used blueprints of compactified constructs. These should be removed by the server automatically, but if something goes wrong, they can stay in inventory and prevent a player from compactifying another construct.

Bug Fixes

[Avatar] Fixed the size of the buttons at the bottom of the character sheet screen, which were breaking the UI in French and German.

Fixed a bug regarding element usage.

[Lua] Fixed getItem Lua API returning hidden items.

[Industry] Fixed industry being able to produce hidden items.

[Industry] Fixed issues with industry when removing an input or output container without first unlinking it.

Replacing a broken element has been fixed.

[Missions] Fixed the overflow of rows in missions.

[Crafting] Fixed search field value that spill over onto the cross.

[Organization] Removed cursor pointer on search result lines (only orgs icon and link for manifesto must have a cursor pointer)

[Organization] Fixed optical centering of labels and icons in dashboard (add margin left)

[Organization] Added pulse animation on loading screen progress bar (css only)

[Organization] Few css fixes (Loading page / login page /. DSAT / Organizations)

Added Missing style on icons when the row is selected (icon must be filled in black).

[DSAT] Fixed Empty cross pattern display when no asteroids are selected (actually the cross pattern don't appear on the opening window.

Fixed a typo in the name of the Madis moon icon.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!