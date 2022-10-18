House Party 1.0.3 - Bug Fix, QOL, and Language Updates

Hey everybody, we've got a small update for the base game, the Doja Cat DLC, and the addition of an updated French translation for the Original Story and Doja Cat DLC. Oh, and there's a teensy new thing to find and unlock. ... Rawr?

The bugs that were fixed included some big ones that uh...someone...should totally get a spanking for letting through. One such example: being unable to progress with the Doja DLC content once Katherine needed to get involved. We also addressed some minor things like some silly ol' nails and other pesky items being left behind after the party at Madison's in A Vickie Vixen Valentine. A similar fix was added to prevent said items from somehow mysteriously migrating over to Brittney's house in Date Night with Brittney.

Other fixes include addressing an issue that would cause Amala to be unintentionally censored at times, even though she was clearly wearing a beautiful, leafy ensemble, as well as inconsistencies with the new "meet everybody!" Opportunities that were recently introduced. Finally, on top of all this we added a slew of general stability improvements, increased the amount of cloud saves you could store via Steam, and added a few QOL tweaks. Check out the full release notes for all the details.

And one more thing! For those of you still waiting on localization of the Doja Cat DLC for your language, we're working on them. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

As always thanks for your ongoing support, and we'll have some even juicier morsels for you in the coming weeks.

-The Eek! Team

CHANGE LOG:

https://housepartygame.com/release-notes/

Note: Custom stories may no longer function as intended, until updated by their owner/author.