Halloween Event and Update 0.325

Hey Hoopers!

We are stoked to announce that we have added some new drip and Halloween-themed court designs to celebrate the spooky season! Check out our latest Halloween-themed campaign, and unlock our limited-edition seasonal ball skins and hats. If that wasn’t enough, we have some additional new features to throw your way as well!

Feature Updates:

Reporting Tool: We know that things get heated on the courts sometimes. To help keep our online parks fun and respectful, we are releasing a new reporting tool that will allow you to report other players who may not be following the rules. Furthermore, you can also mute players using the tool as well. While this system is not in its final form, we think it will help the online experience be even better than it already is.

Quick select options for reporting are:

Cheating

Hate Speech

Verbal Abuse

Disruptive Gameplay

Spectator Mode: Another exciting feature that we are adding to the game is spectator mode! This mode will allow up to 8 hoopers to fly around online courts, and save up to 4 camera angles using the A, B, X, and Y buttons so you can easily watch your fellow hoopers ball out live. Players in online parks will see the number of spectators watching live above the scoreboard.

We hope you enjoy the new additions and changes, hoopers! Thank you for all your support of Blacktop Hoops, and a happy Halloween season to you all.

-The Vinci Games Team

Come join our Discord to hear about the latest Blacktop Hoops updates.