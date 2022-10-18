Super Youropa Update

I'm happy to finally bring you a new update, packed with features, tweaks, fixes and changes. It's the biggest update ever, with lots of cool improvements. Let's take a quick look...

Create mode lets you build a level while playing it. And you can share it on Steam Workshop directly inside the game.

What's new?

Create mode - Build levels while playing them, including a full tutorial.

- Build levels while playing them, including a full tutorial. Share - Built-in sharing makes it easy to show your friends the levels and characters you've designed.

- Built-in sharing makes it easy to show your friends the levels and characters you've designed. Improved character designer - More options and easier to use.

- More options and easier to use. Paintable statues - Find and paint statues to unlock unique character skins.

- Find and paint statues to unlock unique character skins. More levels - A new hidden area to find.

- A new hidden area to find. Challenge mode - A new mode to unlock.

- A new mode to unlock. Hundreds of smaller bug fixes and adjustments - Everything from optimizations to coyote time and crash fixes.

- Everything from optimizations to coyote time and crash fixes. Adjustable Refresh Rate (beta) - Select the framerate that fits your monitor.

(beta) - Select the framerate that fits your monitor. OpenGL renderer (beta) - Might make the game run better on some machines. OpenGL is now the default renderer, add "-driver directx9" to the command line to force the D3D9 renderer.

(beta) - Might make the game run better on some machines. OpenGL is now the default renderer, add "-driver directx9" to the command line to force the D3D9 renderer. DirectInput (beta) - Support for more controllers.

(beta) - Support for more controllers. Adjustable Physics Update Rate (experimental) - Select the physics update rate.

Sharing a character design from the updated character designer.

Bugs?

If you find a bug (very likely) let me know, so I have a chance to fix it. As always, it's easiest if you drop an email at support@frecle.net. I read every email sent, but I might not have time to reply to all of them.

It would be super nice to hear how it plays with mouse and keyboard, and whether it runs well on Steam Deck, or somethings need to be fixed.

If you have been creating levels in the original editor, there might be some issues carrying that over to the new Creator mode. If you encounter any problems please send me an email, and I'll help you out.

Painting a statue unlocks special character designs. Can you find them all?

Switch!



Youropa was just released for Nintendo Switch. If you'd like to support me, why not get that version too? [https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/youropa-switch/](https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/youropa-switch/ style=button)

Until next time, take care & have fun!

Mikkel