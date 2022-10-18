Patch Notes (0.9.11)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.9.11) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed the issue that caused massive lags and stuttering.

Fixed the issue that prevented heraldry menu opening from in-game, causing the game to pause and glitch.

Known issues:

Animals get stuck on slopes and stairs sometimes,save/load fixes this. However, if you know a definitive way to recreate this scenario, please do let us know. It’s been really hard to replicate the issue on our side.

If two or more shrines (of the same type) are constructed next to one another, settlers will use just one for praying purposes.

Several messages are still in English for all languages.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

NOTE FOR THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text

Foxy Voxel