Hellish Quart update for 17 October 2022

Update 2022.10.17.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is not yet the "big" update with the new character, the boss fight, and the arcade mode, still working on it! For now just small tweaks and a new Arena.

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.10.17.0

TWEAK:

  • Physics system tweaks for better collisions
  • Different physics collision calculation system
  • Increased velocity calculation iterations after a blade bounce

FIX:

  • Increased maximum sword physics velocity to prevent sword damping
  • Tweaks to collision detection system to prevent blades from getting stuck for split second due to "unsolvable" scenarios

NEW:

  • checked the Windows Mixed Reality headset support checkbox on Steam Store (tested on HP Reverb G2 and RTX3080ti)
  • new Arena: Village Huts

Known issues:

  • VR: colorful borders may be visible in WMR headsets on some graphics cards (for example visible on RTX2070 but not visible on RTX3080, looks like a driver error and not something I could fix in the game)
  • Regression: Audio of killing strikes sometimes gets cut off

