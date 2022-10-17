Update 2022.10.17.0

This is not yet the "big" update with the new character, the boss fight, and the arcade mode, still working on it! For now just small tweaks and a new Arena.

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.10.17.0

TWEAK:

Physics system tweaks for better collisions

Different physics collision calculation system

Increased velocity calculation iterations after a blade bounce

FIX:

Increased maximum sword physics velocity to prevent sword damping

Tweaks to collision detection system to prevent blades from getting stuck for split second due to "unsolvable" scenarios

NEW:

checked the Windows Mixed Reality headset support checkbox on Steam Store (tested on HP Reverb G2 and RTX3080ti)

new Arena: Village Huts

Known issues: