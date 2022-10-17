Update 2022.10.17.0

This is not yet the "big" update with the new character, the boss fight, and the arcade mode, still working on it! For now just small tweaks and a new Arena.
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.10.17.0
TWEAK:
- Physics system tweaks for better collisions
- Different physics collision calculation system
- Increased velocity calculation iterations after a blade bounce
FIX:
- Increased maximum sword physics velocity to prevent sword damping
- Tweaks to collision detection system to prevent blades from getting stuck for split second due to "unsolvable" scenarios
NEW:
- checked the Windows Mixed Reality headset support checkbox on Steam Store (tested on HP Reverb G2 and RTX3080ti)
- new Arena: Village Huts
Known issues:
- VR: colorful borders may be visible in WMR headsets on some graphics cards (for example visible on RTX2070 but not visible on RTX3080, looks like a driver error and not something I could fix in the game)
- Regression: Audio of killing strikes sometimes gets cut off
Changed files in this update