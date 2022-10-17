Constructed, Multiclass Integration, Modding Additions and DLC3.

Hi folks,

Today's patch adds a new Constructed sandbox mode and incorporates my Multiclass mod into the base game in a much more balanced way. It also tweaks several aspects of the game to improve your experience and integrate the upcoming DLC3. You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Speaking of the upcoming DLC, which is now officially named "Guilds and Secret Societies", its focus will be new content for all existing organizations (cards, perks, new allies, crafting recipes, and NPCs), among other things. It won't include any playable archetypes, classes, or species. If any different archetypes join the game later, it'll be as usual in free content updates.

I don't have a date to give you yet, but I aim to release it near the end of December 2022. If this will be possible or not, time will tell.

But, in the meantime, you can use all the new modding additions from the past few patches for your modding projects. From easy to integrate Recipes in the Crafting UI to making your NPCs and filling up the towns. The game content files and patch notes include all the knowledge you need. And I am always here to help if you get into any roadblocks.

There is still plenty of time to participate in our Halloween Modding (or YouTube contest), maybe win early access to DLC3 and be there as it's incorporated into the game. ;)

You can read more details on our Halloween contests here.

That's all, folks! If you encounter any issues, let me know to fix them!

Patch Notes - 17/10 # 1.046.1

New Content

New mode: Constructed.

Constructed mode mixes Collector & Pariah with a few twists.

You lose all your Starting cards and receive (up to) 45 new cards from your Expertise fields. (Including Background-specific cards, all Starting Kit cards, etc.)

You can have (up to) 4 copies of each card.

All settlements will deny you entry till your Influence improves.

You start the game at a random location.

Leveling up requires more XP.

Negative leylines are incredibly unforgiving.

Integrated my Multiclass mod into the base game.

Picking either the perk Multiclass or Expert backgrounds will let you choose a second class and specialization instead of a Starting Kit.

Multiclass requires an Unaligned character and will increase the XP needed to level up by +25 x Level.

Expert can be used by all characters but will increase the XP required to level up by +50 x Level and offer additional bonuses.

My Workshop mod (Rs Multiclass) can still be used to overwrite the new vanilla Multiclass Background if you prefer the old version of Multiclass without requirements and the level-up nerf. It's highly recommended, though, to use the new vanilla version or the Expert background, as it is better balanced.

Misc Changes/Additions

The player's status effect panel has been divided into positive & negative effects.

You can Double-click on your Avatar to keep its status effects panel open. While open, you can click its hyperlinks to the glossary or scroll if there are too many effects.

Player status effects panel (if made sticky) can also close by clicking on it.

Modified the Town UI to support Exploration events and NPCs.

In Journal: Gateways moved from Contacts & Assets to a separate tab.

Added some extra options in the Custom Modes editor. It can also create 7 skulls difficulties.

Tweaked the algorithm of Constructed Cubes to only offer cards with 1+ Expertise requirements for archetype cards and * cards for 'non-archetype' cards.

Minor tweaks in the Mod Manager UI.

Loot cards like Knapsack, Strongbox, etc., will fall back to a broader card pool if fewer than 4 cards are in the initially stricter card pool.

Added 2 new backgrounds Unremarkable (req. Human) & Connoisseur (req. Vampire, Celestial, Avian or Aristocrat).

Decluttered the Codex entries. All additional info can be found by clicking the link in the Appendix (instead of selectively expanding some of them).

After toggling 'Fetch from Backpack' on or off, the Card options will automatically close as a visual indication that the change was stored.

Attuning to an Ancient Gateway will award 25 XP.

Bugfixes

Diplomat background gave the Diplomat's Coat in the player's Stash instead of their inventory. (Fix can apply only to new characters.)

Exploration:: & Kills:: progression perks were visible in the Active Perks section, while they shouldn't.

Updating card options through the 'Card Options' filter in Deckbuilder wasn't working correctly.

Modding Additions

Town Exploration framework

Modders can attach a unique or generic event to each town.

The Explore option appears automatically if a valid Event with ID "Explore_[Location name]" exists. Ie. Explore_Lanmerih.

The Explore option can also fall back to a generic Event with ID "Explore_Generic" if such an event exists.

(While the framework code is fully functional, there aren't any such vanilla event files at the moment).

NPC framework

Modders can now define NPCs and attach them to any town without modifying the location DB files.

NPCs are declared in their own DB files in the ModLoaderUser.conf using >> NPC & the DB name ie. NPCDB.Chronicles.tdb

To declare an NPC, you can use the following syntax: ID:NPC ID, Name:NPC Name, Location:NPC Location, Tale:Tale Name {, Special: Requirements for the NPC to appear in Location's Town} , ie. ID:Kaellecyn the Maleficent, Name:Kaellecyn the Maleficent, Location:Grysbog, Tale:Witch Hut 'ID' should be unique, as is the key of the DB, and is also used as the NPC portrait. 'Tale Name' is the name of a valid ink Event to attach. 'Special' is optional. Requirements should be declared using => instead of : & + instead of , ie. Special:Class=>Seelie+Level=>2 NPC special requirements will be re-checked each time anything changes in Town (time, farthings, rations, cards are purchased or sold, etc.), i.e., you may want some NPCs available only at Night (Special:Night=>1). Not meeting an NPC's special requirements removes them from the list. Special:Daily=>1 is an exception and can be used to make certain NPCs available only once per game day. 'Daily' NPCs will remain visible in the list if all their other requirements are met but won't be interactable, and their tooltip will indicate they are 'Busy'. Any location can be set using "Any". Ie. Location:Any More than one location can be set using the following syntax: Location:+loc1+loc2+...+loc3+ ie. Location:+Lanmerih+Grysbog+

(While the framework code is fully functional, there aren't any NPC definitions at the moment).

Ink events / NPC Framework integration

new auto-sync variable (int) 'TownTier', will sync automatically to the current Town's Tier, after opening an Event through the Town UI. ie. declare as VAR TownTier = 0 ie. use as {TownTier >= 3}

new autosync variables (string) 'ActiveNPC' & (string) 'ActiveNPCID', will sync automatically to the current NPC's name & ID, as long as their event triggered through the Town UI ie. declare as VAR ActiveNPC = "" ie. use as {ActiveNPC == "Kaellecyn"} While not interacting with NPC, values will default to the strings "No One" & "-1" respectively. Note to Modders: You can use this to handle multiple NPCs with the same Event and branch according to who we are interacting with.



Other Modding Additions